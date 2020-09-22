IPL 2020, SRH vs RCB: Player Ratings as Padikkal, De Villiers and Chahal power RCB to hard-fought win over unfortunate SRH

In the third game of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in what is a repeat of the 2016 final.

On the back of brilliant fifties from debutant Devdutt Padikkal and AB de Villiers, RCB posted a par total of 163/5. Although Jonny Bairstow offered some resistance, game-changing spells from Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini, along with a fair share of luck, ensured that Virat Kohli's side started their IPL 2020 campaign with a 10-run win.

Here are the player ratings from the SRH vs RCB IPL 2020 game.

IPL 2020, SRH vs RCB: SRH Player Ratings

Mitch Marsh suffered a serious-looking ankle injury in his first IPL 2020 game

David Warner: 6/10

Warner scored only 6 runs, but was very unlucky to be run out at the non-striker's end while backing up. The SRH captain was good with his bowling changes and fielding as ever, and he looked in excellent nick in the 6 balls that he faced as well.

Jonny Bairstow: 7/10

Bairstow was SRH's top-scorer, and carried over his form from the limited-overs leg against England into IPL 2020. The Englishman was the team's best hope to take them over the line, but played a needless shot off Chahal to throw his wicket away.

Manish Pandey: 6.5/10

Pandey got a promotion to No. 3 for this game, and he performed decently courtesy of some wayward bowling and smart strokeplay. After scoring 34, he attempted an ill-advised lofted shot off Yuzvendra Chahal that resulted in his downfall. The right-hander was electric in the field, as always.

Priyam Garg: 4/10

Garg was preferred ahead of the likes of Abdul Samad and Virat Singh, and he didn't do much to justify his selection. The former India U-19 captain attempted a cheeky scoop that resulted in an embarrassing dismissal, and given that he isn't a big hitter, he might be left out of the side for the next game.

Vijay Shankar: 3/10

Shankar had a nightmare start to his game as he overstepped on consecutive deliveries and was made to pay by Aaron Finch. Although he later dismissed Devdutt Padikkal, the all-rounder receives a poor rating after being comprehensively deceived by a Yuzvendra Chahal googly first-ball.

Mitchell Marsh: 4/10

Marsh could bowl only 4 balls as his susceptibility to injury came back to haunt him. The Australian came out to bat late in the SRH innings despite majorly struggling with his ankle, but a dream effort wasn't to be. The injury doesn't look good, and he might miss a significant part of IPL 2020.

Abhishek Sharma: 6/10

Abhishek picked up the crucial wicket of Aaron Finch, and played a beautiful stroke off Chahal to rekindle hopes of an SRH win. However, his innings was cut short after a nasty collision with Rashid Khan, who took the brunt of the damage.

Rashid Khan: 5.5/10

Rashid wasn't anywhere near the standards expected of him, and never really troubled the batsmen on a pitch that Yuzvendra Chahal later found purchase from. The Afghanistan captain was also shoddy in the field as he misfielded a couple and misjudged a catch. He suffered a sickening blow while batting and although he was able to continue, his status will be monitored closely ahead of the upcoming IPL 2020 games.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 7.5/10

Kumar might not have picked up wickets but he was the pick of the SRH bowlers. Tasked with two overs with the new ball and two more at the death, he seemed to be back to full fitness post his injury and his form augurs well for SRH's hopes in IPL 2020.

Sandeep Sharma: 5/10

Sandeep's figures read 0/36 off his 4 overs, and this was largely due to AB de Villiers taking a particular liking to him at the death. The former Kings XI Punjab pacer bowled in the late 120s and SRH might just look to the abundance of fast-bowling options on the bench in the coming IPL 2020 games.

T Natarajan: 6/10

Natarajan bowled his fair share of loose deliveries and finished with figures of 1/34. Although that one wicket was RCB skipper Virat Kohli, SRH might consider replacing the left-armer with a bowler of a similar mould - Khaleel Ahmed - in future IPL 2020 games.