IPL 2020: SWOT analysis of Mumbai Indians

Anuj Nitin Prabhu Published Jan 19, 2020

Jan 19, 2020 IST

Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 1 run to lift their fourth IPL crown in 2019

Four-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have gathered a strong squad for the upcoming season. Rohit Sharma has been absolutely fantastic as a leader and the Indian core of the Pandya brothers and Jasprit Bumrah provide MI the solidity that has made them so successful lately. After dramatically winning the 2019 final against rivals CSK by just 1 run, what is in the store for the defending champions this time around? Let's find out!

Strengths

Chris Lynn opening alongside Rohit Sharma will be a mouthwatering prospect for MI fans

The intimidating presence of their skipper remains MI's biggest strength. Although he did not have a great 2019 IPL as a batsman, he led his team really well and after having the kind of year that he has had in international cricket, Rohit Sharma is due for a big IPL season at the top of the order. With the hard-hitting Chris Lynn bought by the MI franchise, it will be interesting to see who among Quinton de Kock and Lynn will partner Sharma.

Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard will provide the explosive edge to the MI middle-order

As far as the middle-order is concerned, Suryakumar Yadav will play a really key role for MI. He has been in fantastic form across all formats in the 2019-2020 domestic season and is close to a call-up to the Indian white-ball squad. Along with him, the ever present Kieron Pollard and the Pandya duo of Hardik and Krunal provide strong solidity and firepower that helps MI with strong finishes.

Jasprit Bumrah will be MI's main weapon with the ball both up-front and at the death

Jasprit Bumrah is the main man with the ball for Mumbai and the addition of Trent Boult and Nathan Coulter-Nile has added excellent depth to the overseas fast bowling department with the experienced Lasith Malinga already in the mix. Dhawal Kulkarni has also been a smart trade just in case MI want to play both de Kock and Lynn in the playing eleven.

