IPL 2020: 3 reasons why Mumbai Indians are favourites to lift the title

Rajiv Singh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 05, 2020

Jan 05, 2020 IST SHARE

Mumbai Indians clinched the title in 2019

With IPL 2020 slated to begin late in March, the player auctions on the 19th December witnessed quite a few players ending up with lucrative contracts, while a couple of steal buys headlined the discussions at the end of the proceedings.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians went into the auctions with a relatively small purse, having retained a major chunk of their squad from IPL 2019. MI did sign some key players in Australian duo Chris Lynn and Nathan Coulter-Nile, apart from adding some experience to their middle order with the signing of Saurabh Tiwary.

Having added more depth and quality to the team from the auctions, the defending champions will walk into the new season brimming with confidence and could be labelled as the early favourites to clinch the title.

On that note, here are three reasons why the Mumbai Indians appear as one of the strongest teams on paper ahead of IPL 2020.

#3 Quality of core players

Mumbai have one of the strongest Indian core players

The biggest strength of the Mumbai Indians lies in their very strong core of Indian players. Captained by Rohit Sharma, who is not only the most successful captains in the history of the IPL but also one of the finest batsman the country has ever produced, MI have a top leader who leads by example.

Along with Rohit Sharma, Mumbai boast of arguably the best death bowler in the world at the moment in Jasprit Bumrah. On his day, Bumrah is almost unplayable and his unorthodox action makes it even tough for the batsman to pick his deliveries. In the IPL 2019 final, Bumrah bowled 4 overs and conceded just 14 runs and helped Mumbai win the title.

Apart from Rohit and Bumrah, MI also have the presence of premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the side, who with his pyrotechnics with the bat and craftiness with the ball adds an extra dimension to the side.

There is no doubt that Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Japrit Bumrah are among the best of talents that the country has to offer, and with three of them forming the core of players at the Mumbai Indians, there is no doubt that the defending champions wear a strong look ahead of the upcoming season.

1 / 3 NEXT