The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) finally reached its conclusion yesterday, and the tournament didn't disappoint fans who were starved of top-level cricket before its start.

The Mumbai Indians clinched their fifth IPL crown, and became only the second team in the history of the league to defend their title.

The venue shift to the UAE threw up many surprises - there was not as much turn on offer as was initially advertised and the wickets managed to stay true even towards the latter end of the tournament.

In the process, many unexpected players surged to the top of the IPL 2020 Orange Cap and Purple Cap lists, while all-rounders struggled to make an impact in more than one department.

IPL 2020 Team of the tournament

Here is the IPL 2020 team of the tournament. Note: The overseas players rule has been followed.

Openers: KL Rahul (wk), Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan smashed two centuries in IPL 2020 [PC: iplt20.com]

KL Rahul was touted by many to have a career-defining season ahead of IPL 2020, and he didn't disappoint. Although the Kings XI Punjab skipper's strike rate of 129.34 did come under criticism, he cruised to the Orange Cap with a tally of 670 runs in 14 games at an average of 55.83. The standout performance was a blistering 132*, which is the highest score by an Indian in IPL history, against former team RCB. He was tidy behind the stumps and dons the gloves in this XI.

Shikhar Dhawan blew hot and cold, but his hot patches were so prolific that he ended up second on the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list with a total of 618 runs in 17 games at an average of 44.14. The southpaw registered a few too many ducks towards the end of the tournament, but played a match-winning knock of 78 against SRH to take his team to the final. In IPL 2020, he also became the first player to register back-to-back centuries in the history of the league.