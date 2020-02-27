×
IPL 2020: Three players who flopped last season but might return with a bang

Abhishek Arora
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 27 Feb 2020, 21:54 IST

Prithvi Shaw (left) and Kane Williamson (right)Â (Picture courtesy: iplt20.com/BCCI)
Prithvi Shaw (left) and Kane Williamson (right) (Picture courtesy: iplt20.com/BCCI)

Form plays an important role in cricket. It is the same for some of the most well-established players as well as aspiring cricketers. 

Many players are often sold for exorbitant amounts during the IPL auctions. They carry the hopes of the fans of the particular franchise they play for and are expected to justify the high price tag. However, sometimes, the cricketers are just not able to find top form and are unable to perform throughout the length of the IPL. 

In this article, we will take a look at three players who were not at their best in IPL 2019 but can be expected to return to IPL 2020 with a bang. Due consideration has been given to the current form of the players to come up with these players. Without further ado, here they are:

#3 Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat (Picture courtesy: iplt20.com/BCCI)
Jaydev Unadkat (Picture courtesy: iplt20.com/BCCI)

Rajasthan Royals have kept faith in Jaydev Unadkat for quite some time now. They paid a hefty amount of ₹8.4 crore for the left-arm speedster for IPL 2019. The Rajasthan-based franchise had also paid an exorbitant amount of ₹11.5 crore for Unadkat during the IPL 2018 auctions. 

The Porbandar-born player has never been able to live up to the high expectations the Royals' management and fans have from him. Unadkat clinched an impressive 24 wickets in 12 matches during IPL 2017 while playing for the Rising Pune Super Giant. He finished as the runner-up in the Purple Cap race for that season. However, since then, his performance graph in the IPL has been downward. 

He only picked up 11 wickets in 15 matches since then at a dismal average of 44.18 and a poor economy rate of 9.65. 

Even though the speedster took 10 scalps in 11 matches during IPL 2019, he had a poor economy rate of 10.66. Rajasthan released the nippy fast bowler ahead of IPL 2020 but bought him back for ₹3 crores.

Unadkat, who has the ability to swing the ball both ways, is currently in excellent form in first-class cricket. Captaining Saurashtra in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, the seasoned Jaydev has led from the front and been influential in helping his side reach the semifinals. Unadkat has clinched an unbelievable 55 wickets in just 8 matches at an economy rate of 2.80 and an average of 11.80. 

While the level of players in the IPL is much higher, such exceptional performances in first-class cricket would most certainly help Unadkat get in the right frame of mind and have a good chance to return with a bang in IPL 2020.

Published 27 Feb 2020, 21:54 IST
IPL 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi Capitals (IPL) Kane Williamson Prithvi Shaw Orange Cap Purple Cap IPL 2020 Teams & Squads
