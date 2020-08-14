IPL 2020: Three teams with the best top-order batsmen

The countdown to the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has begun with the franchises no doubt considering various team permutations in a bid to be coronated the champions of the grand extravaganza.

A good beginning is half the battle won. In cricket, it is the top-order that establishes the foundation on which the rest of the team capitalises.

Over the years, the portfolio of a successful IPL franchise has always been a competent top order and this year too many franchises' fortunes will depend on how their top three batsmen perform. On that note, let us take a look at three teams which have the best top order:

#3. Delhi Capitals

Will Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan open the innings for DC, now that they have a plethora of options?.

The Delhi Capitals had a very promising IPL season last time around as they managed to reach the second qualifier before being beaten by the Chennai Super Kings. During the off season, they traded-in Ajinkya Rahane and bought Jason Roy in the auction to further bolster their top order.

Shikhar Dhawan had an amazing last IPL season as he scored 521 runs from 16 games at a strike rate of 135.67 and was partnered by Prithvi Shaw at the top, who scored 353 runs in the 16 games he played. Shreyas Iyer had a wonderful season as he garnered 463 runs and led from the front.

Ajinkya Rahane and Jason Roy will also be fine additions to this side. The Indian Test vice-captain had a decent IPL season last time around playing for Rajasthan Royals, scoring 393 runs in the thirteen times he walked out to bat. Roy is a destructive batsman and is a value addition for any IPL side.

#2. Mumbai Indians

The top order provided explosive starts last year for MI, a huge factor contributing to their IPL win.

One of the major contributing factors to Mumbai Indians' title win last edition was the start that their top order provided consistently throughout the IPL season. The trade-in of Quinton de Kock from RCB has proven to be a masterstroke as the stylish left-hander finished as the top scorer for MI with 529 runs from 16 games.

Skipper Rohit Sharma is as reliable as ever at the top and becomes unstoppable on his day. The Indian limited overs vice captain scored 405 runs from 15 games and led MI to victory with his brilliant captaincy skills.

Surya Kumar Yadav is one of the most underrated players in the Indian circuit. He has been consistent for MI at any position he is offered and gets the job done. He has amassed 524 runs from 16 games last season and will be raring to go again this year.

Ishan Kishan has not been in the greatest of forms last IPL season and did not feature in the playing XI due to the likes of Yuvraj Singh and Evin Lewis getting a chance ahead of him. This year he may be a regular in the eleven, after all, due to the fact that spin bowling is his forte and will thrive in UAE, where most teams will prefer to play many spinners in their team.

Chris Lynn was bought by MI at his base price, a move which was thought to have only increased the selection headache for the team management this IPL. However, one simply cannot overlook the record he has while playing in UAE.

Playing in the Abu Dhabi T10 league in 2019, Lynn compiled 371 runs in 8 games including an unbeaten 91 off just 30 balls and an 88 off 33 deliveries. These stats will tempt the team management to try out Lynn in this IPL.

#1. Kings XI Punjab

Chris Gayle and KL Rahul tormented the oppositions with their aggressive batting.

The Kings XI Punjab flattered to deceive last IPL. Despite making such a good start to the tournament, they were unable to hold their nerves towards the business end of the tournament and ended up finishing sixth. The Punjab franchise has the privilege of having a settled top order that rarely fails.

The purchase of Chris Gayle in the third round of the auction has continuously payed rich dividends for KXIP. Last year was not different too as the 'Universe Boss' stockpiled 490 runs from 13 IPL games with a strike rate of 153.60 which is not surprising given his style of play.

KL Rahul's dream journey in the IPL continued last year as he top-scored for KXIP with 593 runs from 14 innings. Leading by example, the Punjab skipper will surely look to inspire the other players and lead them to their maiden title this season.

Mayank Agarwal has been a mainstay for KXIP in the IPL and he has repaid the faith shown in him by scoring 332 runs in 13 matches last season. His style of play is very pleasing to the eye and it will not be a surprise if the team management will go ahead with him for all the games this IPL season.

Nicholas Pooran and Karun Nair have not featured in the eleven regularly but will be looking to turn that around this season on the back of some scintillating knocks and solid performances. It is quite unlikely that these batsmen will play in the top order, but will rise to the occasion should an injury befall the regular players.