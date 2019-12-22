IPL 2020: Top 5 bargain buys from the auction

James Neesham was sold at his base price

IPL Auction 2020 is in the history books now as all the franchises have filled up the gaps in their respective squads. The Australian duo of Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell emerged as the most expensive players with the former breaking the record for the most expensive overseas signing in IPL history. Besides, South African all-rounder Chris Morris also fetched a big deal in the auction.

In every IPL auction, the fans have witnessed that some players receive more than the expected amount while some talented players get very few bids. The cricket universe bills the second category of players as bargain buys because the teams invest less and get more. The trend continued in 2020 as there were many players whom the franchises purchased at a bargain price.

This article features the list of the top 5 bargains buys from IPL Auction 2020.

#5 Chris Lynn - ₹2 Crores

Chris Lynn will play for the Mumbai Indians

T20 Matches - 165, Runs - 4,534, Average - 32.61, Strike Rate - 143.02

Prior to the auction, the fans expected Australian opener Chris Lynn to emerge as the costliest player. Kolkata Knight Riders had bought him for ₹9.60 Crores before they ended their association with the Aussie earlier this year.

Lynn was the first player to go under the hammer in IPL Auction 2020 and surprisingly, only Mumbai Indians submitted a bid for him. The 29-year-old opener will play for the defending champions in IPL 2020 but it will be interesting to see if he gets a game or not because MI already have three openers in their squad namely, Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav. In the previous season, Yadav batted at the number three position but he used to open the innings for Mumbai in IPL 2018.

