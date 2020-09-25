IPL 2020: 'Umesh Yadav's overs are more expensive than gold these days' - Aakash Chopra on RCB's defeat against KXIP

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has lambasted Umesh Yadav for his wayward bowling for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2020, even calling him more expensive than gold.

He made this remark while reviewing the Bangalore-based franchise's loss to Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

While talking about the KXIP batting effort, Aakash Chopra heaped praise on KL Rahul for his knock that had left everyone awestruck.

"Let us first talk about KL Rahul's batting. He batted in a different style. His 132* is the highest individual score by a captain in the history of the IPL. He is absolutely sensational. The way he plays both surprises and delights you. He is very close to my heart."

The renowned commentator lauded the young Ravi Bishnoi for casting his spell on the RCB batsmen, coming back strongly after having bowled a slightly expensive first over.

"If we talk about Ravi Bishnoi, he has been the standout performer. He did well in the first match as well and this match also. He got hit by Aaron Finch in his first over but came back and took wickets. He has been very consistent."

He also appreciated Murugan Ashwin for bagging three wickets including the crucial wicket of AB de Villiers, one of RCB's batting mainstays.

"Murugan Ashwin, who was played in this match, took 3 wickets with the big wicket being that of AB de Villiers of a widish delivery."

Aakash Chopra observed that KL Rahul, Ravi Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin had blown away the RCB challenge and helped KXIP sit atop the points table.

Advertisement

"The three of them together destroyed RCB and have taken KXIP to the top of the points table."

Aakash Chopra's take on Virat Kohli's captaincy and the RCB bowlers

Aakash Chopra felt that Virat Kohli had mismanaged the RCB bowling attack

Aakash Chopra criticised Virat Kohli for not managing the RCB bowling resources properly.

"Talking about Virat Kohli's captaincy, the way he jumbled up the bowling order I was not convinced."

The former KKR player came down hard on Umesh Yadav for his wayward bowling for RCB, something not expected from an international cricketer.

"Firstly, Umesh Yadav is proving very expensive. Umesh Yadav's overs are more expensive than gold these days. He has been ordinary, the number of deliveries he bowls on your legs, you don't get as many gifts on Diwali as well. We expect a lot more from Umesh Yadav as an India bowler."

Aakash Chopra questioned Virat Kohli for leaving a couple of overs of Dale Steyn at the death, with the latter no longer proficient in bowling at that stage.

"Dale Steyn was okay at the start but he cannot bowl at the end. That story was long over. If you keep his 2 overs for the end, you will be struggling."

He also lambasted the RCB captain for not keeping enough overs of his main bowlers for the latter stages of the KXIP innings.

"The way Navdeep Saini and Yuzvendra Chahal were used, they had only one over each in the last 7 overs. If that is what you are going to go with, with Maxwell yet to come and KL Rahul batting well and you finish the overs of your main bowlers."

The 43-year even hit out at Virat Kohli for giving the last over of the KXIP innings to Shivam Dube, apart from the RCB captain's two dropped catches that cost the team dearly.

"Shivam Dube bowled well but he should not be bowling your 20th over. RCB conceded 74 runs in the last 4 overs and Kohli dropped two crucial and easy catches of KL Rahul and they had to pay for it."

Aakash Chopra signed off by observing that KL Rahul's enterprising knock had helped KXIP to outclass RCB in yesterday's encounter.

"KL Rahul's brilliance made it an absolutely one-sided match."

Both Umesh Yadav and Dale Steyn have proved to be extremely expensive, especially at the death, in the two matches RCB have played so far in IPL 2020. The franchise might consider replacing them with Mohammed Siraj and Isuru Udana respectively in their next encounter if Chris Morris is not available by then.