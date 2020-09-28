IPL 2020: Virat Kohli's record vs MI

4-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the tenth match of IPL 2020 tonight. Since the first season, both teams have been a part of the league and have collided 25 times over the past 12 years. Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli is the only player who has featured in all the matches between RCB and MI.

The right-handed batsman will be the key to success for Royal Challengers Bangalore tonight in Dubai. However, Virat Kohli is yet to fire in IPL 2020 so far.

He has played two games in the season and has scored 15 runs at a disappointing average of 7.50. Yet, he will look to draw inspiration from his record against MI and play a match-winning knock for his franchise.

Virat Kohli - the most successful RCB batsman in matches against MI

As mentioned, Virat Kohli has featured in all the games between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians in IPL history. He has got a chance to bat in 24 innings, where he has aggregated 625 runs at an average of 29.76.

Kohli has registered three half-centuries versus Mumbai, and his highest score against the defending champions is 92*. His strike rate in these 24 innings has been 130.21.

It is worth noting that Virat Kohli could not score a fifty against Mumbai Indians until the 2015 IPL season. In his last ten knocks versus the Rohit Sharma-led outfit, Kohli has registered scores of 18, 82*, 33, 7, 62, 20, 92*, 32, 46, 8. Although Kohli has played well against Mumbai recently, he got out for a duck when the two teams last met at the Dubai International Stadium, six years ago.

Furthermore, Mitchell McClenaghan has dismissed Virat Kohli four times in the past ten matches. Thus, it will be interesting to see if Mumbai Indians include the Kiwi pacer in their playing XI, considering his brilliant record against the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper.