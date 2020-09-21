IPL 2020: How did Ravi Bishnoi perform in his first outing?

When a young spinner, whose name has been doing the rounds for quite some time now is in line for a debut game, there is always a sense of excitement and curiosity about how he will perform at the big stage. Ravi Bishnoi didn't disappoint on his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut against the Delhi Capitals last night.

Ravi Bishnoi finished as the highest wicket-taker in the last edition of the ICC Under-19 World Cup, grabbing 17 wickets in 6 games. Bishnoi impressed many with his wily leg-breaks and threatening googlies.

The IPL is a totally different ball game and young players are constantly up against the best in the world, who will put their skills to the test. Ravi Bishnoi aced his first challenge and showed the world he is here to stay.

What was impressive about Ravi Bishnoi last night?

Ravi Bishnoi was introduced by K.L. Rahul in the 10th over last night and he was asked to bowl at two relatively good players of spin in Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant.

Pant and Iyer were relatively set by the time Ravi Bishnoi was introduced after they were earlier reduced to thirteen for three at the end of the 4th over. DC were 45 for three after 9 overs and it looked like the pair were about to tee off, considering they had got their eyes in.

Ravi Bishnoi started extremely well, and on the right note, as he bowled a four-run over to start after the strategic time out. When the more experienced Gowtham was put under pressure on the other end by Shreyas Iyer, Pant was expected to take on the more favourable matchup.

Bishnoi was clever and brave at the same time, he tossed the ball but ensured he kept bowling it wide. He varied his pace brilliantly throughout the spell and Pant simply couldn't get the better of Bishnoi and was eventually out bowled by him in the final ball of Bishnoi's third over.

Bishnoi used the googly extremely well and looked very keen on bowling to the left-handers and Pant found lesser opportunities to slog-sweep from his arc.

Ravi Bishnoi finished with figures of 4-0-22-1 last night and those are numbers that would please an ace spinner, let alone a debutant. It left the KXIP coach Anil Kumble extremely happy on the sidelines and he will be looking to see more from the young lad as the tournament progresses.

I just kept sticking to the basics: Ravi Bishnoi on bowling to Pant

Bishnoi admitted in an interview after the game that he was a bit nervous in the beginning.

“I was a bit nervous in the beginning, but it was more from excitement than nervousness about making my debut. I just wanted to do well and help my team win,” said Bishnoi.

On being asked about what were his plans for bowling against Rishab Pant, the spinner said:

“Bowling against Pant, there was no set plan or strategy in place. I just kept sticking to the basics, I just kept bowling how I normally would."

This is a nice little start for the young 20-year-old from Rajasthan and only time will tell whether he can sustain it at the highest level and develop according to the increasing demands of this game.

For the moment, he has caught the eyes of many and he has shown that he has the skills to work with and develop his game.

IPL= Talent meets Opportunity. Ravi Bishnoi has further confirmed what we thought of him. Temperament is impressive. Skills will continue improve under Kumble. Like the kid 😇🤗 #DCvKXIP #IPL2020 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 20, 2020

At the start of the tournament, Ravi Bishnoi revealed in an interview that he was relishing the opportunity to work under Anil Kumble and mentioned that he had been working on his flipper under him.

There is definitely lots to learn from a spinner with 956 international wickets and this precious time will only help Bishnoi. They say the IPL is where talent meets opportunity well. After last night's performance, Bishnoi might just be the latest player to make his mark in the IPL.