IPL 2020: What will happen if RCB lose against DC tonight?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) might be 2nd in the points table, but they're still not guaranteed a place in the IPL 2020 playoffs.

Ahead of RCB’s clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC), there still remains the possibility of 3 franchises finishing on equal points – 14 points from as many games.

The winner of tonight’s match will automatically go through to the knockout stages. So if RCB do manage to get past the Capitals, they will directly play the Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1 on November 5.

While a loss against DC won’t immediately knock RCB out of the tournament, they will need a host of results to go their way. For starters, the Virat Kohli-led side would then want the Sunrisers Hyderabad to lose against MI tomorrow. An SRH loss would ensure that RCB, along with DC and KKR, fill up the remaining 3 slots in the top 4.

NRR (net run-rate), though, will come into the picture if RCB fail to get past DC tonight and SRH win tomorrow. The Hyderabad-based franchise has the second-best NRR (+0.555) in the league thus far, and a victory tomorrow will guarantee them a place in the IPL 2020 Eliminator.

In such a situation, there will be a tie between RCB and KKR – both will be on 14 points – with the NRR of the 2 sides left to break the deadlock. KKR’s emphatic 60-run win against RR last night boosted their rate to -0.214, which is presently lesser than that of RCB (-0.145).

However, if the Bangalore-based side lose in excess of 22 runs tonight or the Capitals chase down the target within 18 overs, RCB’s NRR would fall below that of KKR and the latter will make the cut.

RCB have fallen apart in the latter stages of IPL 2020

RCB have won 7 of the 13 games played (Credits: IPLT20.com)

Virat Kohli and RCB were sitting pretty in 2nd position after having won 7 of the 10 games played. 3 subsequent losses henceforth have not only thrown them towards the ongoing permutations and combinations, but have also knocked the wind out of their sails.

Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal are among the top 10 run-getters in IPL 2020, while Yuzvendra Chahal is on the verge of claiming the Purple Cap. It is time they help RCB go into tonight’s clash afresh, take it as a one-off affair, not let the past affect them, and make the IPL playoffs for the first time since 2016.