IPL 2020: Who has hit the biggest six this season?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is by far the best and the most-watched T20 franchise league in the world. One of the main reasons for this is the quality of players on display, many of whom light up the tournament with their amazing six-hitting ability.

A similar six-hitting ability has been shown by many players in the IPL 2020 season. But no one has hit a six bigger than Kings XI Punjab's Nicholas Pooran. He smashed Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abdul Samad for a towering 106-meter six over long-off in a league game between the two sides. Here is the video of that huge six:

Nicholas Pooran's whirlwind innings against SRH

Although KXIP lost, Nicholas Pooran's 77 off just 37 balls is one of the innings of the tournament

It was the 22nd game of IPL 2020 between SRH and KXIP at the Dubai International Stadium. SRH had posted a mammoth total of 201-6 in their 20 overs, thanks to a brilliant 97 from Jonny Bairstow. Needing 202 runs to win, KXIP required a strong start from their openers.

But it went all wrong for them as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. As wickets were tumbling at one end, Nicholas Pooran realised that he had to go all guns blazing in order to have a chance of KXIP winning the match. He identified that SRH's fifth-bowler quota was going to be completed by all-rounders Abhishek Sharma and Abdul Samad who were relatively inexperienced.

Thus, Pooran began to attack them and took a special liking to Samad, smashing 4 sixes and a boundary in one over, which included the longest six in the tournament.

He played a brilliant knock of 77 of just 37 balls which included 5 fours and 7 huge sixes. The southpaw was threatening to take the game away from SRH but it was too much for him in the end as KXIP ended up losing the game by 69 runs.

Other big sixes hit this IPL 2020 are by Jofra Archer (105 m), MS Dhoni (102 m), Sanju Samson (102 m), Shane Watson (101 m) and many more. With 3 games still left to be played in this season and with big hitters like Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, AB de Villiers, etc. still in the mix, it will be interesting to see whether Pooran's record remains intact as IPL 2020 winds towards its climax.