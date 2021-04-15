IPL 2021: 3 best Glenn Maxwell knocks against SRH

Glenn Maxwell last scored an IPL fifty in 2016. And in the 2021 edition, he made sure he got his milestone at a time the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) needed it the most.

With Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers back in the hut and the scorecard reading 95/4, Maxwell had to bring his experience and A-game to help his side recover from the stutter. And bring it he did, as a well-compiled 41-ball 59 helped RCB reach a modest 149/7 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday (April 14).

While it had been a while since Maxwell scored a fifty before Wednesday, the Aussie all-rounder has had his fair share of great innings in the IPL. Here, we take a quick look at some of his best knocks against SRH.

1. RCB vs SRH, IPL 2021: Glenn Maxwell's 41-ball-59

Studded with five fours and three sixes, Maxwell gave the RCB a much-needed final flourish as the side lost wickets in a heap. Kohli's wicket brought AB de Villiers to the crease, only for him to head back after facing five balls.

Dan Christian and Washington Sundar departed in quick succession, and that meant all eyes were on Maxwell to see the side through. In the end, RCB's newest recruit did enough to give his bowlers a total to defend, as Virat Kohli's men won by six runs.

2. PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2014: Glenn Maxwell's 22-ball-43

Chasing a mammoth 205, PBKS (then KXIP) had a red-hot Glenn Maxwell on their books. The then 25-year-old Maxwell smashed a 22-ball 43 to take the game away from an SRH side that earlier rode on Shikhar Dhawan, Naman Ojha, and David Warner's brilliance.

With Manan Vohra and Wriddhiman Saha setting the stage for Maxwell and David Miller to go berserk, the former stepped up beautifully, smacking two fours and five sixes. Miller and George Bailey made sure they took the team home with knocks of 24* and 35*, respectively.

3. PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2014: Glenn Maxwell's 95 off 43 balls

PBKS' total of 193 had 95 runs coming from Maxwell's blade. His nine booming sixes and five hits to the fence saw the team post a formidable total. SRH, in response, faltered in the chase, managing just 121.

Maxwell's golden run in both games against SRH that season was instrumental in helping the side reach the final.

Secret to Glenn Maxwell's 'Go Big' prowess: Freedom

Glenn Maxwell last scored his IPL fifty five years back

Glenn Maxwell was the centre of attention during the IPL 2021 auction, especially after he was lapped up for a staggering 14.25 Cr by RCB despite having a lean few previous seasons. That said, he was brought in to be the third batting superstar of the team, with the freedom to express himself.

Not only would that mean freedom to bide his time and settle in, but it also took him out of the spotlight in a team filled with superstars.

Former RCB captain and coach opened up on using Glenn Maxwell right. The Kiwi felt having a low profile in the side would help Maxwell contribute greatly to RCB's chances of winning the title.

Talking to ESPNCricinfo, Vettori said:

"The emphasis normally is on AB and Kohli, and Maxwell in a way can fly under the radar. Hopefully that lack of pressure will allow him to have an IPL that everyone expects him to most years."

"Where he's been successful, particularly at Melbourne Stars, he's been engaged, he's been captain and he's been the senior player. He's been given a lot of responsibility and I think that's where teams tend to get the best out of him. Even though de Villiers and Kohli are the focal points, if they can spread that leadership across him, I think that will be the best way to utilise him."