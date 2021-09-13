IPL 2021:  3 international captains who played under Rohit Sharma in the IPL

Vice-captain of the Indian cricket team in white-ball cricket, Rohit Sharma, holds the record for the most IPL championship wins by a single captain. The Mumbai Indians captain has helped his franchise become IPL champions in five seasons.

It is pertinent to note that Rohit Sharma only became the captain of the Mumbai Indians team in 2013. Australian legend Ricky Ponting started the season as MI skipper.

However, after six games, he dropped himself from the playing XI and handed over the team's reins to Rohit.

Rohit Sharma has been a brilliant captain for the Mumbai Indians

Before Rohit Sharma took over as captain of the Mumbai Indians team, the Mumbai-based franchise had not lifted the IPL trophy even once.

Some great players like Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Shaun Pollock captained the team in initial seasons, but none of them could take the team to the title.

After Rohit Sharma became the MI skipper, the team won the championship in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. Now in 2021, the Rohit Sharma-led outfit has an opportunity to complete a hat-trick of championship wins.

Since Sharma has done a fantastic job as skipper, the Mumbai Indians team management has retained him as their leader even though they signed some international team captains.

The following three captains of international teams once played under Rohit in the IPL.

1. Kieron Pollard - West Indies captain

Kieron Pollard has been with the Mumbai Indians for over a decade now

Kieron Pollard joined the Mumbai Indians team before Rohit Sharma. The Mumbai-based franchise signed him in 2010 and has never allowed another franchise to acquire his services. Pollard has represented MI in 171 matches so far.

The current West Indies skipper has been a match-winner for the team, but he has never been their full-time captain. However, Pollard has captained MI in five matches in Rohit's absence, where the team emerged victorious four times.

2. Quinton de Kock - Former South Africa captain

Quinton de Kock has been named as South Africa's new ODI captain

South African wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock is another international team captain to have played under Rohit Sharma's leadership. Quinton was named the full-time captain of South Africa last year. He led his country in all three formats.

However, the Proteas team management have now assigned the ODI and T20I team reins to Temba Bavuma. Meanwhile, Dean Elgar has been appointed as South Africa's new Test captain.

3. Lasith Malinga - Former Sri Lanka captain

492 international wickets
#WT20 2014 winning captain

Only man to take 3 ODI hat-tricks

Four in a row against South Africa in 2007!



Happy birthday to Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga!

One of the few T20 World Cup-winning captains to have never led a team in the IPL, Lasith Malinga was Sri Lanka's skipper when the island nation won the T20 World Cup in 2014.

The right-arm fast bowler played for the Mumbai Indians from 2009 to 2019. Malinga played many IPL seasons under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. In fact, his last IPL game also came under Sharma's leadership.

Malinga helped MI win their fourth IPL title with his last ball. He dismissed Shardul Thakur LBW on his final delivery and helped MI edge Chennai Super Kings by one run in the 2019 Final.

