IPL 2021: 3 memorable debut performances by uncapped Indian players

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were taken to the cleaners by a dominant Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) side in their first match since the resumption of IPL 2021. Virat Kohli elected to bat first after winning the toss, which ended up being the only solace for his side.

The KKR bowlers were on song and they bundled RCB out for 92 on a pitch that offered limited assistance to the bowlers. Such was their dominance that RCB were knocked out for their third-lowest total while batting first in the IPL. Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers' respective dismissals for 5, 10 and 0 runs essentially sealed their side's fate.

KKR were in no mood to relent and their young openers Shubman Gill and debutant Venkatesh Iyer added 82 runs during the opening nine overs.

Iyer was on song in his debut. His stroke-making and self-assurance at the crease were outstanding and will surely have given KKR hope for the season's unofficial second phase.

Here, we take a look at three uncapped Indian players who made great impressions in their IPL debut:

1) Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah made a sensational start to his IPL career.

Jasprit Bumrah made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians (MI) against RCB back in 2013. His first ball was cut away for a boundary but he bounced back soon enough, fittingly taking the wicket of captain Virat Kohli as his first scalp in the league.

The lanky fast-bowler's slingy action and awkward pace made life difficult for the RCB batsmen. He went on to pick up the wickets of Mayank Agarwal and Karun Nair. Bumrah finished with figures of 3-32 in his four overs as MI restricted RCB to 156-5.

It was a dream start to what would go on to be one of the most exciting careers for an Indian fast bowler.

2) Swapnil Asnodkar

Asnodkar had a great 2008 IPL season with Rajasthan

Swapnil Asnodkar was the first player from Goa to feature in the IPL. In the league's inaugural season in 2008, he formed a potent opening combination with South African Graeme Smith. Asnodkar's fearless approach at the top provided great starts to an unheralded side in Rajasthan Royals (RR).

He made a profound impression in his debut match against KKR, scoring 60 runs from 34 balls in an innings laced with 10 boundaries and a six. RR posted 196-7 on the board and clinched the match comfortably by 45 runs. Asnodkar was fittingly named Man of the Match.

In nine games that season, he scored 311 runs at a strike rate of 133.47 and an average of 34.55.

3) Venkatesh Iyer

Iyer was brilliant in his IPL debut for KKR

When IPL 2021 was called off earlier this year, KKR had already suffered five losses in their seven games and were in need of a fresh spark, preferably from the top order. In the first phase of the league, they tried a number of different options but the openers failed to give the team the quick starts they needed.

In the opening match of the ongoing UAE phase, they debuted a young Venkatesh Iyer and the southpaw looked at considerable ease for a player in his first-ever match. KKR bowled RCB out for a meager 92 and then the openers thoroughly dominated the chase.

Iyer ended unbeaten on 41 while Gill was dismissed for 48. KKR won the match with nine wickets in the bag and 10 overs to spare. In the post-match press conference, skipper Eoin Morgan said:

“I think Venky, the way he came in and played, was outstanding. Certainly the brand of cricket we want to play. We have a lot of talent within our group."

