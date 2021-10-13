IPL 2021: 3 milestones Delhi Capitals players can reach against Kolkata Knight Riders

Delhi Capitals will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 2 at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium. Delhi Capitals lost their first qualifier against Chennai Super Kings and now have the chance to correct their path when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders - a side that has been in sensational form in the UAE leg.

One of the main reasons Delhi Capitals have been the most consistent side in the league in recent years has been the fact that they have picked a side that seems to have all bases covered. They only make the changes when they are absolutely hard pressed to do so.

As they take on Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals could make a couple of changes to their squad considering the surface on offer at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

We take a look at the 3 milestones that the Delhi Capitals players will be approaching in qualifier 2:

1.) Rishabh Pant on the cusp of 2500 runs in IPL

Delhi Capitals captain needs to have a good match

The Delhi Capitals captain has not been at this best this season, but he did get to his half-century in the previous match. This should give him confidence before this match and his contribution will hold the key, especially in the middle overs against the Kolkata Knight Riders spinners. He is just eight runs shy of 2500 runs in the IPL and this should act as a catalyst for him to go full throttle.

Pant is a very good player of spin and his presence in the middle overs against the likes of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine could be crucial for Delhi. Both these spinners have been in phenomenal form in this leg and on the Sharjah surface that is conducive to spinners, they have controlled the pace beautifully.

2.) Double record for Axar Patel

Axar Patel can provide balance to Delhi Capitals

Axar Patel, who has gone from strength to strength this season, is just five wickets away from 100 wickets in the Indian Premier League. His control and wicket-taking ability in the powerplay overs as well as in the middle overs has given Rishabh Pant a cushion to bank on.

However, Delhi Capitals will need more from the bat from Axar. He was promoted up the order against the Chennai Super Kings, but could not contribute much. He has the skills to be a good finisher with the bat and since he is also a left-hander, he can provide great balance to the side if he comes good with the willow. Going into this match, Axar needs 51 runs to complete 1000 runs in the IPL.

3.) Steve Smith inching towards 2500 IPL runs

Steve Smith's addition will add solidity to Delhi Capitals

On a sluggish Sharjah surface, Delhi Capitals can opt for Steve Smith ahead of Kagiso Rabada or Tom Curran as he will give the side a lot of stability and solidity in the middle overs.

The former Australia captain is only 15 runs shy of completing 2,500 runs in the Indian Premier League. This could be his chance to make a decisive contribution with the bat as Delhi Capitals look to enter the final and get their hands on the trophy for the first time.

