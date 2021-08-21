IPL 2021: 3 PBKS players who starred and 2 who flopped

After a disappointing IPL 2020 in which they finished sixth, Punjab Kings (PBKS) had a poor first half this season as well. They are at number six in the points table with three wins and five losses from eight matches.

PBKS began their IPL 2021 campaign with a nerve-wracking four-run victory in their first match over Rajasthan Royals (RR). Both sides scored over 200 and PBKS survived a scare as Sanju Samson cracked a superlative hundred.

PBKS, however, completely lost their way, going down in their next three matches - vs Chennai Super Kings (6 wickets), Delhi Capitals (6 wickets) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (9 wickets). Batting let the side down badly against CSK and SRH as they managed only 106/8 and 120 all out respectively.

In rather unexpected fashion, PBKS’ losing streak came to an end with a 9-wicket hammering of defending champions Mumbai Indians. They lost two of their next three games, though, their only win coming against the fancied Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

With IPL 2021 set to resume in the UAE next month, let’s take a look at a few PBKS players who shone as well as some who did not in the league’s India leg earlier this year.

Three PBKS players who impressed in the first half of IPL 2021:

#1 KL Rahul

KL Rahul led from the front for PBKS again in the first half of IPL 2021. Pic: IPLT20.COM

PBKS captain KL Rahul, who won the Orange Cap last season, continued his great run with the bat this year as well. He looked in complete command out in the middle and amassed 331 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 136.21. Rahul crossed the half-century mark in four of the seven games.

The PBKS skipper began IPL 2021 with a cracking 91 off 50 balls against RR. He scored 61 in the loss to DC, an unbeaten 60 in the thumping of MI and an undefeated 91 off 57 balls in the upset win over RCB. In games that Rahul failed, PBKS had a tough time putting up a decent score.

Rahul had to leave IPL 2021 after the seventh match to undergo immediate surgery for removal of inflamed appendix. The 29-year-old is currently in the news for making a fine return to Test cricket after a gap of nearly two years.

#2 Arshdeep Singh

PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh is ecstatic after dismissing RR skipper Sanju Samson. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Young left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has proved to be a quick learner and is now an important part of the PBKS set-up. It was Arshdeep who bowled the high-pressure last over against RR and dismissed centurion Sanju Samson. In a high-scoring encounter, Arshdeep finished with standout figures of 3/35.

Arshdeep kept chipping in with key wickets in a few more games. However, with the team not winning, PBKS had to alter their combination and the left-arm pacer missed out on a couple of matches. The 22-year-old claimed seven wickets in six matches in the first half of IPL 2021 at a strike rate of 15.71 and an economy rate of 8.18.

The PBKS pacer did a decent job in IPL 2020 as well, with nine scalps from eight games. He will be in the franchise’s plans for the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar