IPL 2021: 3 reasons why PBKS beat RR

The newly rebranded Mohali-based franchise Punjab Kings kicked off their IPL 2021 season with a narrow 4-run victory against the Rajasthan Royals. In a run-fest at the Wankhede Stadium, PBKS overcame opposition captain Sanju Samson's hundred to record a memorable win.

It seemed the Royals would chase the mammoth 200+ score set by the Punjab Kings, just like the Jaipur-based side did during IPL 2020. However, uncapped pacer Arshdeep Singh kept his nerve and ensured that his team did not end up on the losing side.

Sanju Samson's century on his captaincy debut won the fans' hearts, but it was not enough to help his team win. In this article, we look at the three reasons why the Punjab Kings beat the Rajasthan Royals.

3. Deepak Hooda and KL Rahul's brilliance with the bat

#IPL2021 | Deepak Hooda's innings was amazing. That's the kind of batting we want to see as a team: KL Rahul #RRvPBKS #PBKS #RR https://t.co/tcbrFq6JGu — India Today Sports (@ITGDsports) April 12, 2021

The Punjab Kings lost the wicket of Mayank Agarwal early in the game versus the Rajasthan Royals. But Chris Gayle and KL Rahul took the score to 89/2 in 9.5 overs. Rahul then joined hands with Deepak Hooda to destroy the Royals bowling attack.

Hooda smashed four fours and six sixes in his 28-ball 64, while Rahul raced to 91 runs off 50 deliveries. Chris Morris's double strike in the 18th over did help RR pull things back a little bit. Still, the Punjab Kings ended with 221/6 on the board.

The 105-run third-wicket partnership between Deepak Hooda and KL Rahul played a vital role in Punjab's first win of IPL 2021.

Advertisement

2. Lack of support for Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson was the only RR batsman who scored more than 30 runs in the IPL 2021 game between Rajasthan and Punjab (Image courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Sanju Samson fought like a one-man army for the Rajasthan Royals in his first game of IPL 2021. Leading from the front, the right-handed batsman aggregated 119 runs off 63 deliveries, hitting 12 fours and seven sixes.

Chasing 223 on any pitch is difficult, but Sanju played a fantastic knock at Wankhede Stadium. Unfortunately, none of his teammates could support him much in the middle.

There were cameos from Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube and Jos Buttler, but unlike KL Rahul, Sanju did not get support from the opposite end. Even last season's hero Rahul Tewatia fell after scoring just two runs off four balls. This factor allowed the Punjab Kings to win their first match of IPL 2021 by a close margin of four runs.

1. Riley Meredith impresses in his IPL 2021 debut

That 19th over by Riley Meredith, where he conceded just 8 runs, was the final turning point in the match. Brilliant over considering the fact that he was smashed to all parts in his previous overs.#RRvsPBKS #IPL — NIKHIL (@nikhilvohra) April 12, 2021

Advertisement

While Riley Meredith may have leaked runs in his first three overs, the Aussie pacer delivered when it mattered the most. Arshdeep Singh deserves a lot of credit as well, but Singh might not have got 13 runs to defend in the final over had Meredith not bowled a magnificent 19th over.

The right-arm pacer from Australia gave away 41 runs in his first three overs. In his final over, he bowled two dot deliveries and picked up the crucial wicket of Rahul Tewatia. The equation came down from 21 off 12 to 13 off 6, thanks to Meredith's over.

Hence, the 19th over of the Royals' innings was the biggest turning point of this match. Riley Meredith did an impressive job on his debut in IPL 2021.