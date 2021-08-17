IPL 2021: 3 reasons why Rishabh Pant should continue as Delhi Capitals captain

The second phase of IPL 2021 is around the corner and hence, teams have started getting into a close huddle to chalk out plans for this phase. For Delhi Capitals, however, there are a couple of tricky questions that they need to answer.

For starters, they have to decide on their captain - in the absence of Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant was given the mantle of Delhi Capitals for the first phase and he looked a natural leader.

Under his leadership, Delhi Capitals registered six wins in their first eight games before the league was called off owing to the Covid outbreak. Now, as Shreyas Iyer returns to the fold, it will be interesting to see the direction the management sees the side take.

We list out the reasons why Rishabh Pant should continue as captain of Delhi Capitals:

1.) Sense of continuity

Rishabh Pant looked a natural leader

Under Rishabh Pant, the Delhi Capitals looked a solid team that seemed to have all bases covered. They started the IPL 2021 on a high by winning six out of their eight games and when the season was called off, Delhi Capitals led the points table.

As they say, you do not fix what is not broken. Even when Shreyas Iyer is back in the side, they should stick with Rishabh Pant as he understands the dynamics of this new side and the players responded perfectly to the change in leadership during the first phase of the IPL.

2.) Rishabh Pant has grown as a cricketer

Rishabh Pant continues to grow as a cricketer

From the Test series against Australia to the Test series against England at home, Rishabh Pant has become one of the first players on the Team India playing sheet. He has grown in stature - both as a player as well as one of the leaders in the side.

In the first phase of the IPL, he looked a natural leader, one that understood the roles of the players under him. This should be the way forward for Delhi Capitals as they chase their first ever IPL title.

In the the first phase, the captaincy rubbed off well on Pant as he scored 213 runs in 8 games at an average of 35.50 and with a strike rate of 131.48. He peeled off a couple of half-centuries in eight matches and hence should be allowed to lead Delhi Capitals as this will bring out the best in him.

3.) Will allow Shreyas Iyer to ease back in

Shreyas Iyer enjoys great bond with Rishabh Pant

By all accounts and reports, Rishabh Pant enjoys a great rapport with Ricky Ponting and the rest of the Delhi Capitals management. He also shares a great bond and understanding with Shreyas Iyer and hence, when the right-hander returns to the fold, he can focus on his batting and look to contribute to the team's cause as a player.

With the T20 World Cup slated to be held later this year, Shreyas Iyer would want to put his name back in the reckoning and with Rishabh Pant continuing to lead Delhi Capitals, he can put all his attention towards his own game.

🎬 Shreyas Iyer In & As THE INCREDIBLE STOIN, Take 1️⃣ 😉



P.S. We had to relive this impression from IPL 2020 on @MStoinis' birthday 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli @ShreyasIyer15 pic.twitter.com/Xf6jkjF5Oc — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) August 16, 2021

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava