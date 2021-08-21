IPL 2021: 3 Sri Lankan players who have been very successful in the league

For the second phase of IPL, Royal Challengers Bangalore have snapped up the Sri Lankan pair of Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera, along with Australia's Singapore-born Tim David.

Hasaranga could well be a game-changing signing for the RCB as he has been a man in form in recent times. In the recent series against Sri Lanka, he was brilliant, especially with the ball. He picked up a 3-wicket haul in the second ODI and then returned with series-winning figures of 4 for 9 in the final T20I to topple the Indian batting.

Bold Diaries: Player Replacements & Travel plans



While Mike Hesson takes up a dual role as Head Coach & Director of Cricket Operations, RCB have made some key signings ahead of #IPL2021 in UAE.



Mike Hesson & Rajesh Menon, VP & Head of RCB, announce the team’s plans.#PlayBold pic.twitter.com/FMz2AwFGWZ — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 21, 2021

"He gives us some balance, obviously from a wrist-spin1 point of view and also plenty of batting capability," Mike Hesson, RCB's director of cricket operations said at the press conference.

Chameera has also been a bowler in form for RCB and with his pace, he can be a handy addition to the squad.

🔊 ANNOUNCEMENT 🔊



We’re thrilled to welcome Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanidu Hasaranga to the RCB Family for the second leg of #IPL 2021 in UAE. He replaces Adam Zampa. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #NowAChallenger pic.twitter.com/nEf6mtRcNt — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 21, 2021

Sri Lanka have had players who have been quite successful in the IPL over the years and with this phase being held in the UAE, we can expect these players to be quite good.

Here we take a look at the three Sri Lankan players who have been success stories in the IPL:

1.) Lasith Malinga

Lasith Malinga is an IPL legend

One of the greatest bowlers to have ever played the format, Lasith Malinga will surely go down as a legend in the IPL. He was snapped up by Mumbai Indians in 2009 and has played an integral part in them winning the 5 titles.

In 122 matches, Malinga has picked up 170 wickets at an average of 19.80 and with a stunning economy rate of 7.14. He even has a five-wicket haul to his name and will go down as the best death overs bowler in the history of this format.

His influence on Jasprit Bumrah is well-documented and is the best player from Sri Lanka to have featured in the IPL.

2.) Kumar Sangakkara

Kumar Sangakkara has had an impact in the IPL for a couple of teams

One of the marquee players in the inaugural season of the IPL, Kumar Sangakkara was snapped up by the Kings XI Punjab. He was quite prolific for Punjab as he scored more than 1000 runs over the three seasons.

In 2011, he was acquired by Deccan Chargers for US$300,000. He was even captain of the side and led the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2013. The wicket-keeper batsman has scored a total of 1678 runs at an average of 25.95 that includes 10 half-centuries.

3.) Sanath Jayasuriya

Sanath Jayasuriya got his IPL career off to a blazing start

Sanath Jayasuriya was acquired by Mumbai Indians in 2008 and he was at his best in the first couple of years. He combined brilliantly with Sachin Tendulkar and in one of the matches against Chennai Super Kings, he smashed an explosive 114 runs.

Such was his prolific run that he was picked up by ESPNCricinfo's IPL XI in the year 2008 and this also helped him make a comeback into the Sri Lankan side. Although, he played only a couple of seasons, IPL fans will vouch for the fact that the left-hander could have been a superstar had the league started a couple of years before 2008.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava