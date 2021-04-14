IPL 2021: 3 takeaways from KKR's bowling against MI

After a near-perfect game to start their IPL 2021 campaign, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the toss against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their 2nd assignment and decided to chase.

KKR's bowling attack did a fantastic job to pick up wickets at regular intervals, preventing MI from building any big partnerships and keeping the pace of the game in control.

Andre Russell was the pick of the bowlers, as he took 5 wickets in just 2 overs towards the end of the innings and ensured that MI were bowled out for a mere 152. He was well supported by Pat Cummins, who scalped 2 wickets for the team at an impressive economy rate of 6 runs per over.

In this article, we analyse 3 talking points from the KKR franchise's brilliant bowling performance against MI.

#1 KKR's well-rounded bowling attack is able to take wickets at regular intervals

The KKR bowling attack did a great job in restricting the Mumbai Indians to a low total

Playing against a batting powerhouse like the Mumbai Indians, the Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers did a fantastic job to restrict the Rohit Sharma-led side to a total of 152.

What stood out for the KKR franchise was their bowlers being able to pick up wickets at regular intervals throughout the innings. They ensured that the Mumbai team could not build any substantial partnerships to post a big total on the scoreboard, despite having big hitters like Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard.

Captain Eoin Morgan would certainly be extremely pleased with the team's bowling effort and would hope the attack continues their brilliance in the upcoming games as well.

Advertisement

#2 Pat Cummins finally performs to his potential

Pat Cummins was exceptional with the ball today as he picked 2 wickets at an impressive economy

After having a rather dull IPL season last time around, Pat Cummins' heafty auction price was scrutinized by many when the franchise decided to retain his services for the 2021 season.

However, the Australian paceman looks a changed bowler in IPL 2021. After leading the KKR pace attack well in the 1st game against SRH, Pat Cummins continued his brilliance with the ball as he picked up 2 crucial wickets while maintaining a tight economy of 6 against the Mumbai Indians.

His bowling performances will certainly boost the KKR franchise's morale. Cummins' expertise and versatility are likely to give his team an edge against the other franchises over the rest of the tournament.

#3 Andre Russell - KKR's big man continues his dream run as a bowler

Advertisement

Andre Russell bowled a brilliant bowling spell to trump the MI lower-middle order

Despite failing to deliver with the bat time and again, Andre Russell has continued to impress one and all with his bowling abilities. The big Caribbean bowled brilliantly at the death in KKR's previous outing against SRH, and only bettered it against the Mumbai Indians.

Coming into the attack only in the 18th over of the innings, Russell recorded a 5-wicket haul to ensure that his team did not have to chase a stiff target. He secured his 5 wickets at a fantastic economy rate of 7.5 runs per over.

The big-hitting all-rounder destroyed the entire lower order of the Mumbai Indians, and in the process became the first holder of the Purple Cap in IPL 2021. To add more glory to his performance, Russell's spell against the Mumbai Indians is statistically the best bowling performance in KKR v MI encounters.

Advertisement

Going forward, the KKR franchise would certainly bank on Andre Russell to provide the team with breakthroughs in difficult situations. As he has always been, Russell will be a major impact-maker for the men in Purple and Gold in IPL 2021.

ICYMI - Dre Russ fires with maiden 5-wicket haul



Terrific bowling display by @Russell12A as he took 5 wickets to register his best bowling figures in #VIVOIPL



📽️📽️https://t.co/tmGU7GN3uO #KKRvMI — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 13, 2021

Overall, Eoin Morgan and the KKR team would be extremely happy with their bowling display against MI. KKR will certainly be a force to reckon with in IPL 2021, although they collapsed spectacularly in the second innings against MI to fall short by 10 runs.