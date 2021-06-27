IPL 2021: 3 Teams that can sign Dushmantha Chameera as a replacement

Dushmantha Chameera has been one of the most impressive Sri Lankan cricketers in the last few weeks. The right-arm fast bowler has scalped 11 wickets in his previous four international outings with the Sri Lankan cricket team.

The 29-year-old pacer picked up a five-wicket haul in the final game of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series against Bangladesh. Soon after, Chameera took six wickets in the 3-match T20I series versus England. His best figures in that series were 4/17, which he achieved during the final match.

In an innings where England scored 180 runs in 20 overs, Dushmantha Chameera conceded runs at an excellent economy rate of 4.25 runs per over. He also took the crucial wickets of Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Eoin Morgan and Moeen Ali. The Sri Lankan pacer proved his wicket-taking abilities by performing well in the death overs.

Multiple IPL franchises may need replacements ahead of the second phase of the 2021 season. Dushmantha Chameera could be a decent addition to any franchise's fast bowling attack. Here are the three teams that could go for Chameera as a replacement.

1. Dushmantha Chameera's former IPL franchise - Rajasthan Royals

Dushamantha Chameera has played more than 50 T20 matches in his career so far. However, he is yet to play a game in the IPL. The Rajasthan Royals had signed the pacer in 2018, but they did not include him in their playing XI even once.

Chameera could return to the Jaipur-based franchise for IPL 2021. The Royals are likely to miss the services of Jofra Archer and Mustafizur Rahman in the second phase of IPL 2021. Hence, they will look for an overseas fast bowler.

If Rajasthan's team management considers the recent form of some of the top pace bowlers, Chameera is one of the best options available. It will be interesting to see if the Royals sign the Sri Lankan speedster.

2. Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders' pace attack will not feature Pat Cummins during the second phase of IPL 2021. While the Kolkata-based franchise have many good options available in their fast-bowling department, they may try to sign a replacement for Cummins before the season resumes.

Dushmantha Chameera could be one of the players whom KKR can consider. The team management can pick Lockie Ferguson to lead the overseas pace-bowling attack, with Chameera being the backup.

Dushmantha Chameera recently played against KKR captain Eoin Morgan and even dismissed him in the England v Sri Lanka T20I series. If the England skipper is impressed by what he's seen from the Sri Lankan, he could recommend the pacer to the team management.

3. Delhi Capitals

Will Dushmantha Chameera get a contract from the Delhi Capitals?

If English players do not participate in the second phase of IPL 2021, the Delhi Capitals will not have the services of their star all-rounder Chris Woakes. The Englishman had picked up five wickets in three matches for Delhi during the first phase.

The Capitals have many Indian batting options available, which allows them to use two overseas pacers in the playing XI. While Delhi can manage the second phase of the IPL with the duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, having a backup option is always recommended.

Delhi could target Dushmantha Chameera as a replacement for Woakes and use him in case Rabada or Nortje are unavailable or out of form.

Few weeks left until the Olympics! We are ready at Sportskeeda. Check out our Olympics homepage

Edited by Parimal Dagdee