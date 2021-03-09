IPL 2021: 3 uncapped players who can win the Orange Cap

The Indian Premier League (IPL), over the years, has emerged as a great platform for youngsters to showcase their talent. Rubbing shoulders with the legends of the game gives them a taste of international cricket at a very early age. They use the platform to make a name for themselves and a strong case for national selection.

From Jasprit Bumrah to Hardik Pandya, we have witnessed some cricketers in the past use the IPL platform to make it to the national side. The upcoming IPL 2021, which will commence on April 9, is also expected to unearth some young talents who can make it big in the years to come.

On that note, let us take a look at 3 uncapped players who can win the Orange Cap in IPL 2021:

#3 Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad, the young batting prodigy from Maharashtra, was the only shining star in what was a poor IPL 2020 for Chennai Super Kings.

Gaikwad's season wasn't quite smooth though. He contracted Covid-19 and when fit, failed to capitalize on the opportunity, managing only 10 runs from three outings. A poor performance from CSK youngsters compelled skipper MS Dhoni to claim they didn't have the 'spark' needed.

But the 24-year-old turned the tables, making the most of the second chance. Ruturaj Gaikwad struck three consecutive centuries - 65* against Royal Challengers Bangalore, 72 against Kolkata Knight Riders, and 65* against Punjab Kings (previously known as Kings XI Punjab) to become the first uncapped player to score three consecutive fifties in the IPL.

Gaikwad has been in decent touch in domestic tournaments and is expected to be one of the first names on CSK's starting XIs for IPL 2021. He is likely to open the innings alongside South Africa's Faf du Plessis and is one of the contenders to win the Orange Cap among uncapped players.

