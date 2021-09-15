IPL 2021: 3 most underrated RCB players right now

If there was a newspaper consisting only of Indian Premier League (IPL) news, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) would probably make the front page nine times out of ten.

With world-class players like Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal part of the roster, RCB have been firmly in the spotlight over the last few IPL seasons. In 2021, the three-time finalists are placed third in the points table and are in contention for a top-two spot at the end of the league stage.

A few underrated stars have helped RCB become a successful IPL team in the recent past, even if their performances have flown under the radar amidst the bigger names in the side. Young all-rounder Washington Sundar, who was recently ruled out of the second phase of IPL 2021, is one such name.

Here are the three most underrated RCB players right now.

#3 Tim David

Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Tim David

RCB have made several smart acquisitions ahead of the second phase of IPL 2021. One such move saw them replace Kiwi youngster Finn Allen with white-ball powerhouse Tim David.

The Singapore-born middle-order batsman has been on a tear in white-ball leagues around the world over the last couple of years. David has excelled in the Big Bash League, The Hundred, the Caribbean Premier League and even the Royal London One-Day Cup.

The fact that David doesn't play for a Test-playing nation goes against him, but even in the 14 T20Is he has played, he has amassed 558 runs at an average of 46.5 and a strike rate of 158.52. One of the cleanest hitters going around right now, the 25-year-old deserves more recognition for his exploits.

#2 Shahbaz Ahmed

Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed

Shahbaz Ahmed was picked by RCB ahead of the 2020 IPL season, and he has made only seven appearances for the franchise over the past two seasons. But whenever he has been part of the playing XI, the young all-rounder has come up with telling performances.

Ahmed has picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 6.9, including an incredible spell against the Sunrisers Hyderabad that resulted in a come-from-behind victory. An excellent fielder and a handy wielder of the willow, the 26-year-old is a complete package whose talents deserve to be utilized better at RCB.

Ahmed has been consistent in both departments for Bengal in domestic cricket, and the unfortunate injury to Sundar might prove to be the catalyst behind a breakthrough IPL season. He is definitely a name to watch out for in the second phase of IPL 2021.

#1 George Garton

England and Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer George Garton

Amidst names like Wanindu Hasaranga, Tim David and Dushmantha Chameera, George Garton has barely been recognized after being added by RCB as a replacement player.

The Englishman, who won The Hundred with the Southern Brave and picked up 10 wickets in nine games at an economy rate of 8.9, was adjudged the Player of the Match in the Eliminator of the competition against the Trent Rockets. Garton has impressive T20 numbers and is also handy with the bat, boasting of a high score of 46.

Blessed with pace, variations and desire, Garton has already been called up to the England squad, although he hasn't had the chance to make his international debut yet. The 24-year-old is one of the brightest talents in the world right now, but is severely underrated because he hasn't played international cricket yet. That could all change after IPL 2021, assuming Garton finds a way into the RCB playing XI.

