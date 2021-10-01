IPL 2021: 4 records that can be broken in tonight's KKR vs PBKS encounter

In Match 45 of IPL 2021 scheduled for October 1, the fourth-placed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be up against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), who will be looking to win this game at any cost. The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and it promises to be fascinating as both teams have had contrasting campaigns so far.

Winning today would help KKR remain in the same spot, but toppling Punjab would be a challenge as they are sure to bring their A-game in a bid to strengthen their own case for a playoff spot. The last time the two met, the Knight Riders triumphed over the Kings with a comfortable five-wicket win. While we wait to see who wins today, let's take a look at a few records that can be broken in the thriller of a competition.

#1 Dinesh Karthik needs 16 runs more to become the 8th Indian to score 4,000 IPL runs

Dinesh Karthik scoring a boundary against CSK.

Dinesh Karthik has been Mr. Dependable with the bat for KKR. Though he hasn't been in top form this season, the former KKR skipper has scored 3,984 runs in his 207-match IPL career with a strike rate of almost 131. Tonight, if he scores 16 more runs, the 36-year-old will reach 4,000 IPL runs and become the eighth Indian and 11th player overall to cross the landmark.

DK is also just one catch away from becoming the wicket-keeper with the highest number of catches in IPL history. He currently has 123 catches to his name and is tied with one of the best keeper-batsmen of all-time in MS Dhoni.

#2 Eoin Morgan is 31 runs short of completing 1000 IPL runs for KKR

Eoin Morgan driving one through mid-wicket.

KKR's captain cool Eoin Morgan has been leading the side into a great second leg. The team has bagged five wins out of their 11 games, three of which have come in the second leg. Victories in the remaining three fixtures will confirm their berth in the playoffs.

With the bat, the southpaw may not have been at his best yet, but if he manages to get just 31 more runs in tonight's clash, he will have gathered 1000 IPL runs for the Knight Riders. Morgan will become the 13th player to do so if he achieves the runs required.

#3 KL Rahul is two hits away from securing 100 maximums for PBKS

KL Rahul smacking one square on the off-side.

KL Rahul and his batters failed to click in their previous clash against Mumbai and it cost them the match. While Rahul has collected 422 runs in the 10 matches he has played and is a strong contender for the orange cap, there's another milestone he can get to tonight.

The Kings' skipper has hit 98 IPL maximums for the team and just needs to clear the fence two more times to become the only batsman to score 100 sixes for PBKS. They will be looking to go all-in in a game that's vital for their survival and it would be great to see Rahul clear this landmark.

#4 Mayank Agarwal needs 3 big hits to complete 50 IPL maximums for the Kings

Mayank Agarwal at his best in the match against SRH.

Mayank Agarwal has been in tremendous form in IPL 2021. The 30-year-old has scored 332 runs in his nine appearances at an average of almost 42 and a strike rate of over 142. Out of the 80 times he has cleared the fence in all of IPL, 47 have been for the Punjab Kings.

If he gets going today and manages to put the ball out of the park three more times, he will have 50 IPL maximums for PBKS under his belt.

