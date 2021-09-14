IPL 2021: 5 bowlers who have always troubled Chennai Super Kings batsmen

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have recruited some of the best batsmen in the cricket world over the last 13 years. One of the main reasons why the CSK team has qualified for the second round in 10 out of the 11 IPL seasons they have played is because their batting unit brings their 'A' game to the table.

Superstars like MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Matthew Hayden, Michael Hussey, Brendon McCullum, Stephen Fleming and Albie Morkel are among those who have donned the CSK jersey in the IPL.

Chennai Super Kings batsmen have even scored big on tough wickets

The wicket at MA Chidambaram Stadium is not as flat as the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium or the Wankhede Stadium. Still, the Chennai Super Kings batsmen have managed to record some big totals on this ground. It shows how challenging it is to bowl against the CSK team.

However, the following five bowlers always managed to trouble the Chennai Super Kings batsmen. Let's take a look at who they are:

#1 Pragyan Ojha

Former Indian left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha holds the record for the best bowling strike rate (14.9) among all bowlers to have played a minimum of 10 matches against CSK. Ojha represented two franchises - the Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians - in matches against CSK.

The left-arm spinner picked up 21 wickets in a total of 15 matches against Chennai Super Kings. Ojha's economy rate in those 15 games was 6.47, while his best bowling figures were 3/11.

#2 Lasith Malinga

Lasith Malinga played his last match against Chennai Super Kings

Former Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga was an important part of the MI vs CSK rivalry. He played 21 matches for MI against CSK and scalped 31 wickets, with his best figures being 4/37.

Malinga has the best bowling strike rate (15.7) among all pacers to have played a minimum of 10 games against Chennai. He helped Mumbai win their fourth IPL trophy by picking up a wicket on the last ball of the IPL 2019 final against CSK.

#3 Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan represented three different teams against Chennai Super Kings in IPL

Another retired cricketer to feature on this list is Zaheer Khan. The left-arm fast bowler played for three franchises - Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore - against Chennai Super Kings.

Khan scalped 16 wickets in 13 matches against CSK. His economy rate was 7.67, and he also bowled a couple of maiden overs. Notably, Zaheer holds the record for dismissing CSK captain MS Dhoni the most number of times in the IPL.

#4 Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine has played for KKR in IPL since 2012

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Sunil Narine has the best economy rate (6.28) among all bowlers to have played a minimum of 10 matches against CSK. Narine has picked up 15 wickets in 14 matches against Chennai.

In those 14 games, Narine conceded 24 or fewer than 24 runs in nine matches, highlighting how the CSK batsmen have struggled against him. It will be interesting to see how Narine performs against Chennai on September 26 in Abu Dhabi.

#5 Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh was a regular fixture in the MI vs CSK rivalry until 2019. He played 10 seasons for the Mumbai Indians and switched to Chennai Super Kings in 2018. Harbhajan performed decently for CSK, but the franchise released him and he is now a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Singh has played 21 matches against CSK so far, scalping 24 wickets at an economy rate of 6.55. He attained his best-ever IPL figures of 5/18 against Chennai in 2011. KKR fans expect him and Sunil Narine to trouble the CSK batsmen again on September 26.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee