IPL 2021: 5 bowlers who have dismissed Virat Kohli most times in IPL

Virat Kohli is the most successful batsman in the Indian Premier League. The right-handed batsman is in the number one position on the list of the highest run-getters in the league's history. Playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kohli has amassed 6,076 runs in 191 IPL innings at an average of 37.98.

Kohli is one of the few batsmen to have smashed 200+ sixes in the IPL. So far in his career, Virat has hit 205 sixes and 524 fours. He has batted in 191 IPL innings and top-scored for his franchise in 46 of them.

Only a few bowlers have performed well consistently against Virat Kohli

Looking at his extraordinary numbers, one can understand how Virat Kohli has dominated the opposition bowling attacks in the IPL. The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper has 40 fifties and five hundreds to his name.

However, there have been a few bowlers who have troubled Kohli. Over the last 13 years, five bowlers have managed to dismiss him four or more times in the IPL. In this article today, we look at the bowlers who have dismissed Virat the most number of times.

5. Mitchell McClenaghan - 4 times

Mitchell McClenaghan is not a part of IPL 2021

Former Mumbai Indians pacer Mitchell McClenaghan has a brilliant record against Virat Kohli. The left-arm fast bowler dismissed Kohli for the first time in an IPL 2015 league match in Bengaluru.

McClenaghan picked up Kohli's wicket at the same venue in 2016 as well as 2017. In the 2017 IPL season, McClenaghan sent Kohli back to the dressing room in MI's home game as well. Interestingly, all four dismissals were caught out.

4. Dhawal Kulkarni - 4 times

Dhawal Kulkarni plays for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021

Mumbai Indians pacer Dhawal Kulkarni has also accounted for Virat Kohli's wicket four times in the IPL. Most famously, Kulkarni dismissed the RCB star for a duck in IPL 2016 playoffs. IPL 2016 was the memorable season where Virat scored 973 runs.

Kulkarni dismissed Kohli in the IPL 2017 league match between Gujarat Lions and Royal Challengers Bangalore as well. He scalped Kohli's wicket once while playing for Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals.

3. Jasprit Bumrah - 4 times

Jasprit Bumrah is a member of the Mumbai Indians team in IPL 2021

Another member of the Mumbai Indians squad to appear on this list is Jasprit Bumrah. The right-arm fast bowler has dismissed Virat Kohli in the previous two encounters between MI and RCB.

Many fans will remember that Kohli was Bumrah's first IPL wicket when he made his debut in 2013. Bumrah had also scalped Kohli's wicket in an IPL 2019 league match. Two of the four dismissals were caught out, while the other two were LBW.

2. Ashish Nehra - 6 times

Former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra also opened his account in the IPL by taking Virat Kohli's wicket. Royal Challengers Bangalore played their first ever IPL match against Mumbai Indians, where Nehra dismissed Virat caught behind. Later in the same season, the left-arm pacer picked up Virat's wicket in the same manner.

Before retiring from the IPL, Ashish took Kohli's wicket four more times. The six dismissals were via caught out thrice, caught behind twice and bowled once.

1. Sandeep Sharma - 7 times

The only bowler to have dismissed Virat Kohli seven times in the IPL is Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Sandeep Sharma. The right-arm fast bowler scalped Kohli's wicket five times during his stint with the Punjab Kings.

Also Read

Sharma later moved to Sunrisers Hyderabad and has dismissed Virat Kohli twice in the last two seasons. Out of the seven dismissals, two have been bowled, three caught out, one caught behind and one LBW.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee