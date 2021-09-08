IPL 2021: 5 captains who have won the most matches against RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have been one of the few teams to have been a part of every IPL season since 2008. The Bangalore-based franchise played in the first-ever IPL match against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Although RCB did not have a good start to the competition, they have become one of the top IPL teams in the last 13 years.

RCB have one of the largest fanbases in franchise cricket. Some big names of the cricket world like Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Jacques Kallis, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Wasim Jaffer, Daniel Vettori, Mitchell Starc, Brendon McCullum and Kevin Pietersen have been part of this franchise.

Some captains have always led their teams well against RCB

The Royal Challengers Bangalore always have many star players in their squad, but the team is yet to win its maiden IPL trophy. Few franchises have always found a way to dominate RCB on the field.

In this listicle today, we will look at the five captains who have won the most matches against RCB in IPL history.

#5 David Warner - 11 matches, 6 wins

David Warner and RCB captain Virat Kohli

David Warner has played 11 matches as captain of an IPL team against RCB. He made his captaincy debut in a match against Bangalore while playing for the Delhi Capitals in 2013. The Royal Challengers won that game by four runs.

After leaving Delhi, Warner joined Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and was soon elected the team's captain. Warner has helped SRH register six wins in ten matches against RCB. Most famously, he guided the team to the trophy by defeating Bangalore in the IPL 2016 Final.

#4 Adam Gilchrist - 10 matches, 6 wins

Oldest player to score a fifty in the IPL:



41y 181d - Adam Gilchrist vs RCB, 2013

41y 24d - CHRIS GAYLE vs RCB, 2020

40y 116d - Rahul Dravid vs DD, 2013#IPL2020 — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) October 16, 2020

David Warner's compatriot Adam Gilchrist is another captain whose team defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL Final. Gilchrist achieved that feat in 2009 while leading the Deccan Chargers.

The wicket-keeper batsman also played as the captain of Punjab Kings against RCB. Gilchrist registered the same number of wins as Warner, but he played one match less.

#3 Gautam Gambhir - 16 matches, 9 wins

KKR under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir, those are the days I miss so much. pic.twitter.com/49o2ZT9Uuh — P (@ItsPra98) March 31, 2021

Gautam Gambhir is one of the few skippers to have won the IPL trophy twice. He took the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to the top during his time as the team's captain. The left-handed batsman also captained the Delhi-based franchise in the IPL.

Overall, he played 16 matches as skipper against the Royal Challengers, with his team emerging victorious nine times. The most famous win came in IPL 2017, when Gambhir's KKR bowled RCB out for 49 and won by 82 runs.

#2 Rohit Sharma - 15 matches, 10 wins

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during IPL 2021 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Rohit Sharma has the highest win percentage among all IPL captains who have led their teams in more than five matches against RCB. The Mumbai Indians (MI) captain has played 15 games as skipper against Bangalore.

Out of those 15 matches, 10 have ended in MI's favor. Earlier this year, Mumbai battled Bangalore in the IPL 2021 season opener, where RCB won a thriller. MI would be keen to avenge that defeat on September 26.

#1 MS Dhoni - 28 matches, 17 wins

MS Dhoni has the most wins against RCB in IPL history (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni holds the record for the most matches and most victories as skipper in IPL matches against Royal Challengers Bangalore. In the last 13 years, Dhoni has played 28 matches against RCB, captaining either Rising Pune Supergiant or Chennai Super Kings.

Dhoni has led his team to victory 17 times in those 28 games. Earlier this year, CSK crushed RCB under Dhoni's captaincy at Wankhede Stadium during Phase 1 of IPL 2021.

