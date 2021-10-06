IPL 2021: 5 current RCB stars who once warmed the benches at other franchises

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are one of three teams to have qualified for the IPL 2021 playoffs. Looking at how the franchise performed in the 2017, 2018 and 2019 seasons, RCB fans will be delighted with the team's improved performances in IPL 2020 and 2021.

So far in the 14th season of the IPL, the Virat Kohli-led outfit has won eight of its 12 matches. Ahead of their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Royal Challengers hold third position in the IPL standings.

There have been many standout performers for RCB this season, but not many fans would know that some of the current Bangalore stars were once warming the benches at other franchises. Here's a list of five such cricketers.

1. Yuzvendra Chahal - Mumbai Indians, IPL 2011-13

Yuzvendra Chahal joined the Mumbai Indians team ahead of IPL 2011. However, the right-arm leg-spinner had to wait two years to make his IPL debut.

After sitting on the bench for two seasons, Chahal played his first game against the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2013. He remained wicketless and was released by MI after the 2013 season. RCB signed him in 2014, and Chahal is currently the team's highest wicket-taker.

2. Glenn Maxwell - Mumbai Indians, IPL 2013

Glenn Maxwell earned a million dollar deal from Mumbai Indians in 2013. But the Australian all-rounder was not included in the playing XI for a majority of the matches.

Maxwell played only three matches for MI, scoring 36 runs. He joined RCB in 2021. Maxwell has scored 407 runs in 11 innings for Bangalore this year at an average of 40.70.

3. Harshal Patel - Mumbai Indians, IPL 2010

Harshal Patel has the most wickets as an uncapped player in IPL history.

Harshal Patel is the holder of the Purple Cap in IPL 2021 right now. The medium pacer has scalped 26 wickets, with nine of them coming against his former franchise Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai was the first team to acquire Patel's services in the IPL. However, the team management did not give him a single game in the 2010 season. Soon after, Harshal made his debut for RCB in 2012.

4. Navdeep Saini - Delhi Capitals, IPL 2017

Navdeep Saini has represented the Indian cricket team in all three formats. The right-arm pacer owes his success to Royal Challengers Bangalore, who were the first franchise to give him an IPL cap.

But before RCB, the Delhi Capitals signed Saini at the IPL Auction in 2017. Although Saini had been impressive in domestic cricket, the Capitals decided against using his services in any game of the 2017 season.

5. KS Bharat, Delhi Capitals - IPL 2015

KS Bharat - What a solid player, he plays spin well, he plays fast bowling well. He hits big Sixes and he rotates strikes so well.

Another former Delhi Capitals player to feature on this list is wicket-keeper batter KS Bharat. The right-handed batter earned his maiden Indian Premier League contract from Delhi back in 2015.

However, he only made his Indian Premier League debut this year for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Batting at number three, Bharat has played some fantastic knocks for Bangalore. In five matches so far, the wicket-keeper has scored 92 runs, with his highest score being 44.

