IPL 2021: 5 players who can make their IPL debut in Phase 2 of the competition

IPL 2021's second phase is less than a month away from now. Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians will take on the Chennai Super Kings in the opening game of the UAE leg.

When the BCCI suspended the IPL season in May earlier this year, not many fans expected all players to be available for the rescheduled matches. However, all cricket boards have agreed to release their players for the second phase of IPL 2021.

Multiple debutants expected to be in action during second phase of IPL 2021

Still, a few star players will miss the competition for personal reasons. In their absence, the franchises will likely try out some new players.

In addition, the cricket universe has often seen teams that qualify for the playoffs early tend to rest their main players and test their bench strength in the final few league games. Hence, many players could make their IPL debut in the second phase of the 2021 season. Here are the top five candidates from them.

#1 Arjun Tendulkar, Mumbai Indians

The Mumbai Indians signed bowling all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar in the IPL 2021 Auction. They did not use him in the first phase of the competition, but Arjun could get a game or two in the United Arab Emirates.

If the Mumbai Indians qualify for the playoffs early, they can rest Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah. In their absence, they could use the likes of Adam Milne, Dhawal Kulkarni, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Arjun Tendulkar in the pace attack. Since Arjun is the only left-arm pacer, he can walk into the playing XI.

#2 R Sai Kishore, Chennai Super Kings

R Sai Kishore is one of the top spin bowlers in the domestic arena. It is a little surprising that Kishore has not yet made his debut for the Chennai Super Kings. Earlier this year, Kishore received a place in the Indian T20I squad for the series against Sri Lanka.

The left-arm spinner has the talent, but it seems the team management is reluctant to play two left-arm spinners in the team. It is highly unlikely Ravindra Jadeja will miss a match. Because of Jadeja's presence, Mitchell Santner has been warming the benches for quite some time as well. However, if CSK qualify early, which they should, they can try Sai Kishore in the final league matches.

#3 Ishan Porel, Punjab Kings

Another uncapped IPL player who was part of the Indian squad in the Sri Lanka T20I series, Ishan Porel, can finally receive his maiden IPL cap later this year. Porel is a member of the Punjab Kings team.

His domestic numbers are good enough to earn him a place in the playing XI. But Punjab did not give him a single game in the first phase of IPL 2021. Now that Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith are unlikely to play in the remainder of the season, Porel could get an opportunity to showcase his talent.

#4 Mohammed Azharuddeen, Royal Challengers Bangalore

Wicket-keeper batsman Mohammed Azharuddeen grabbed everyone's attention with his performances for Kerala during the domestic season. Azharuddeen warmed the benches at Royal Challengers Bangalore in Phase 1 of IPL 2021.

However, he can get a place in the playing XI during the second phase. RCB tried Rajat Patidar in the top-order earlier this year, and he performed well. If the team management is not satisfied with Rajat's performances in the first few matches of IPL 2021's second phase, Azharuddeen could make his debut.

#5 Finn Allen, Royal Challengers Bangalore

Finn Allen is the only overseas star to appear on this list. Royal Challengers Bangalore can try the Kiwi batsman in one of their league games if they secure a playoff berth early.

Allen generally opens the innings, but it is highly unlikely that he will get an opportunity to open for RCB. Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal will probably open in all matches. Allen could get a chance to play at number three if RCB rest one of their overseas stars ahead of the playoffs.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee