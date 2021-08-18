IPL 2021: 5 relatively unknown players who can make a splash in second phase

The second phase of the IPL 2021 is slated to start from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates and we could see crowds making their presence felt in the stadiums.

BCCI announces schedule for remainder of VIVO IPL 2021 in UAE.



The 14th season, will resume on 19th September in Dubai with the final taking place on 15th October.



With the T20 World Cup slated to be held later in the year, this is a tournament where players will want to hit their stride and make themselves available for their respective national sides. This could be a tournament for a number of young, unknown players to make a name for themselves too.

The 14th season of IPL 2021 was postponed in May this year owing to the surge in Covid-19 cases. The second phase will resume on the 19th September in Dubai with the match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

Let us take a look at the 5 unknown players who can make a splash in the second phase of IPL 2021:

#1 Marco Jansen

Jansen can be handy in the second phase of IPL 2021

Marco Jansen, who was picked up by Mumbai Indians for INR 20 lakhs, came into the league with high expectations, but he did not live up to the billing. Now, as the league moves to UAE, Jansen will have another chance to bolster his case. The conditions in UAE might suit his pace and skills and it depends on how Mumbai Indians use the left-arm pacer.

#2 Mohammed Azharuddeen

Mohammed Azharuddeen can be the brightest spark for RCB in IPL 2021

Mohammed Azharuddeen is a wicket-keeper batsman who was picked up by the Royal Challengers Bangalore during the IPL 2021 auction. He plies his trade for Kerala at the domestic level and became the first player from Kerala to hit a century in a T20 match.

RCB had a decent start to IPL 2021, but they would want to include the young hitter in the line-up to bolster their batting order and take the pressure off AB de Villiers, who kept wickets in the first phase.

#3 Daniel Sams

Sams can be a key player for RCB in IPL 2021

The left-armer from Australia would like to showcase his mettle for the Royal Challengers Bangalore during this phase. Australia have struggled in the recent times in T20Is in sluggish conditions and hence, Daniel Sams could be slotted in the side for the T20 World Cup.

On pitches that assist cutters and variations, Sams could be the man for Virat Kohli when the second phase kicks off. He is also very handy with the bat and could be the power-hitter to follow the likes of Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers.

#4 Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep has been a key performer for Punjab Kings in IPL 2021

The star of the 2018 Under-19 World Cup, Arshdeep Singh became a key member of KL Rahul's Punjab Kings. He gets the ball to swing in the powerplay and has an excellent temperament to get the job done in the death overs.

In 17 games, his economy rate reads 8.97 and there were times in the first phase when he outbowled Mohammed Shami. The left-arm angle works in his favor and he also has a number of cutters in his repertoire to keep the batsmen honest. This phase of IPL 2021 can certainly be his if he performs to his potential.

#5 Jalaj Saxena

Jalaj Saxena will be keen to perform in IPL 2021

The off-spinning all-rounder has been a consistent performer in domestic cricket and was picked up by Punjab Kings at the auction. He has the experience - both with the bat and ball - to provide balance to the side and on pitches that are expected to offer assistance to the spinners. He certainly can be the game changer.

He has the skills to get the job done even in powerplay overs and is no bunny with the bat either. With a wealth of experience under his belt, this phase could certainly propel his stocks, even at this late stage of his career.

