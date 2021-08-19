IPL 2021: 5 most successful players for Rajasthan Royals in tournament's history

Rajasthan Royals were the first franchise to win the Indian Premier League. The Jaipur-based team started as underdogs in the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008, but playing under the captaincy of Shane Warne, the Royals played to their full potential and captured the championship.

Unfortunately, the Rajasthan Royals have not been able to replicate the same performance in the last 11 years. They have been a part of ten seasons since winning the title in 2008, but they have not reached the final even once. The Royals' best performance came in 2013 when they finished third.

Speaking of their performance in IPL 2021, the Jaipur-based franchise holds fifth position in the standings before the second phase of the competition. They still have a chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

Ahead of IPL 2021's second phase, let's have a look at the top five performers for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL history.

#1 Ajinkya Rahane, highest run-scorer for Rajasthan Royals in IPL history

Former Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane is the only player to have represented the Jaipur-based franchise in 100 IPL games. Rahane aggregated 2,810 runs in 93 innings at a strike rate of 122.65.

He led the team to the playoffs in IPL 2018. Rahane also registered both of his IPL hundreds while donning the RR jersey. RR's decision to trade him to the Delhi Capitals before IPL 2020 had raised many eyebrows.

#2 Shane Watson, best all-rounder for RR

Shane Watson was one of the main reasons behind the Rajasthan Royals' success from 2008 to 2015. He was the Player of the Tournament in 2008 when Rajasthan won the IPL championship.

In eight seasons, Watson played 78 games for the Royals, scoring 2,372 runs and scalping 61 wickets. He holds second position on the lists of 'Most Runs' and 'Most Wickets' for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

#3 Sanju Samson, current captain of Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson is one of the many talents unearthed by the Rajasthan Royals in IPL history. The wicket-keeper batsman is currently the skipper of the Jaipur-based franchise.

He made his IPL debut in 2013 for the Royals. So far, Samson has played 82 IPL innings for Rajasthan and aggregated 2,184 runs at a strike rate of 137.35. Samson has recorded two centuries and ten fifties for the Royals.

#4 Yusuf Pathan, Man of the Match in first IPL final

Yusuf Pathan was the hero for Rajasthan Royals in the first ever IPL final against Chennai Super Kings.

Yusuf Pathan's all-round brilliance also played a vital role in Rajasthan Royals' success during the initial seasons. Pathan picked up three wickets and scored 56 runs against the Chennai Super Kings in the inaugural IPL final. His contribution helped RR clinch the trophy.

Pathan remained part of the Rajasthan Royals until 2010. He played 43 matches for the Royals, aggregating 1,011 runs at a strike rate of more than 160. Pathan also took 20 wickets with his right-arm off-spin.

#5 Shane Warne, first captain of Rajasthan Royals

Shane Warne was the first man to lead the Rajasthan Royals

As mentioned ahead, the Rajasthan Royals won the 2008 IPL tournament under Shane Warne's captaincy. The legendary leg-spinner from Australia has now become one of the owners of the Jaipur-based franchise.

Warne played for RR from 2008 to 2011 and picked up 57 wickets in 54 innings. His best bowling figures were 4/21, while his economy rate was close to seven runs per over. Warne holds the record for the most wickets by a spin bowler for RR in the IPL to date.

