IPL 2021: 5 things that happened for the first time ever in the tournament's league stage

IPL 2021's league round culminated a few days ago, with the Delhi Capitals (DC), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) qualifying for the playoffs.

The Mumbai Indians (MI), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were the four teams that were eliminated after the first 56 matches in IPL 2021.

There were some unique things that took place this season, and here's a list of the five things that happened for the first time ever in the IPL's league stage.

1. A team completes a double over both Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings

#RCBvSRH #T20WorldCup2021 DC are the First team to defeat both MI and CSK twice in the same IPL season. DC are the First team to defeat both MI and CSK twice in the same IPL season.

Delhi Capitals became the first franchise to defeat both Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings twice in the league stage of an IPL season. DC beat CSK by three wickets in Dubai and by seven wickets in Mumbai.

The Rishabh Pant-led outfit also completed a double over two-time defending champions Mumbai Indians. They first defeated them by six wickets in Chennai and by four wickets in Sharjah.

2. Sunrisers Hyderabad finish last for the first time in IPL

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo #SRH finished bottom of the table for the first time in their history.Which players should they retain ahead of next year's mega auction? #SRH finished bottom of the table for the first time in their history.Which players should they retain ahead of next year's mega auction? https://t.co/xWq3p1Twrw

Sunrisers Hyderabad replaced the Deccan Chargers in the IPL from 2013 onwards. They won their first title in 2016 and had qualified for the playoffs every season since then.

However, this year, the Orange Army failed to qualify for the next round. The Hyderabad-based franchise attained the last position in the points table for the first time in their IPL history.

3. An Indian bowler takes 30 or more wickets in one IPL season

Most Wickets in an IPL Season32 - Harshal (2021)*32 - Bravo (2013)30 - Rabada (2020)28 - Malinga (2011)28 - Faulkner (2013)27 - Bumrah (2020)

Uncapped pacer Harshal Patel became the first Indian bowler to scalp 30 or more wickets in a single Indian Premier League season. Patel returned to Royal Challengers Bangalore during the IPL 2021 pre-season trade window.

He played in all 14 league matches of IPL 2021 and scalped 30 wickets. Patel picked up two more wickets in the playoffs, but failed to take his team to the final.

4. IPL stops midway

The Indian Premier League started in 2008, and in the 13 years of the tournament, there had not been a single competition that was suspended midway.

Unfortunately, because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the bio-bubble during the first phase of IPL 2021, the BCCI had to postpone the competition.

Soon after, the board announced that the remaining games of IPL 2021 would happen in the United Arab Emirates. The second phase has taken place without any interruptions.

5. A player hits century on IPL captaincy debut

The Rajasthan Royals did not qualify for the IPL 2021 playoffs. But their new captain Sanju Samson set an incredible record in his first season as the team's skipper.

The wicketkeeper-batter smashed a ton against the Punjab Kings in Mumbai on his captaincy debut. Samson became the first batter to accomplish the feat. Unfortunately, his effort went in vain as RR lost the game by a close margin.

Mayank Agarwal could have joined Samson in this elite club earlier this year. However, he was stranded on 99* against the Delhi Capitals while leading the Punjab Kings for the first time in Indian Premier League history.

