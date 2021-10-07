IPL 2021: 5 uncapped stars who will earn big in IPL 2022 after doing well this year

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has given many new stars to Indian cricket. Over the last 14 years, the tournament has lived up to its tagline of 'Where Talent Meets Opportunity.'

Like almost every IPL season, many uncapped stars have earned the cricket universe's attention in IPL 2021. Some of them have even outshone their senior counterparts.

With the mega auction set to take place before the next IPL season, quite a few players will be back in the auction pool. Many uncapped stars will receive a significant increment in their salaries irrespective of the fact they are retained or released.

Most uncapped players were picked at base price by the franchises. If they get retained, they will receive a top-quality contract, and if they are released, multiple teams will be behind them. In this listicle, we will look at the five uncapped stars who will likely earn big at IPL 2022 Auction after impressing fans this year.

#1 Harshal Patel, highest wicket-taker in IPL 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)'s medium-fast bowler Harshal Patel is the highest wicket-taker in IPL 2021. The right-arm pacer has scalped 29 wickets in 13 matches so far this season.

Patel has a five-wicket haul as well as a four-wicket haul to his name. Not many fans would know that Harshal's current salary is ₹20 lakh in IPL 2021. It should not be a surprise if he earns in crores next year.

#2 Avesh Khan, Delhi Capitals

Another uncapped Indian pacer who has been brilliant in IPL 2021 is Delhi Capitals (DC)'s Avesh Khan. He is only behind Harshal Patel on the IPL 2021 Purple Cap leaderboard.

The right-arm fast bowler has picked up 22 wickets in 13 matches this year and has played an important role in DC's success. Avesh currently has a salary of ₹70 lakh. Like Harshal, he should earn in crores from the IPL next year.

#3 Arshdeep Singh, Punjab Kings

IndianPremierLeague @IPL #KKRvPBKS #VIVOIPL Arshdeep Singh strikes!Gorgeous late inswing and Gill is bowled through the gate. That is a special delivery and @arshdeepsinghh 's fine IPL continues. Live - bit.ly/IPL2021-45 Arshdeep Singh strikes!Gorgeous late inswing and Gill is bowled through the gate. That is a special delivery and @arshdeepsinghh's fine IPL continues. Live - bit.ly/IPL2021-45 #KKRvPBKS #VIVOIPL https://t.co/f6Atxn08WQ

Uncapped Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh's performance has been one of the few bright spots for the Punjab Kings in IPL 2021. Singh is the leading wicket-taker for the franchise with 16 wickets in 11 matches.

Since he is a left-arm pacer, Arshdeep's services will likely have high demand next year. His current salary of ₹20 lakh is most likely to go up next season.

#4 Rahul Tripathi, Kolkata Knight Riders

𝙨𝙤𝙝𝙤𝙢 ᴷᴷᴿ @AwaaraHoon Rahul Tripathi has been making these impactful knocks consistently and contributing well for KKR, yet he remains underrated. Rahul Tripathi has been making these impactful knocks consistently and contributing well for KKR, yet he remains underrated. https://t.co/m3Y5VTHtcX

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)'s number three batter Rahul Tripathi has scored runs consistently in IPL 2021. Tripathi's salary dipped from ₹3.4 crore to ₹60 lakh in 2020 after he failed to perform well in IPL 2019.

Since Tripathi has been the highest run-getter for KKR in IPL 2021, there is a high probability of Kolkata retaining his services. Even if he is back at the auction, Tripathi should fetch a decent deal.

#5 Venkatesh Iyer, Kolkata Knight Riders

Venkatesh Iyer's performances have played an integral role in KKR's success during the IPL 2021 UAE leg. The all-rounder, picked up by KKR for ₹20 lakh, will be a hot commodity in the auction next year.

Iyer can score big with the bat and can also bowl a few overs of medium pace. Since he can fit into any IPL squad, he is expected to be among the most expensive players next year.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee