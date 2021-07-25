"56 Days to go for Thala Dhoni entry" - Twitterati reacts to the IPL schedule for UAE-leg 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule of the second phase of IPL 2021, which will commence on September 19 in Dubai. The high octane clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will kick start the UAE leg of the tournament.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will square off in the final league match of this year's IPL on October 8. Sharjah has got the chance to host Qualifier 2 and Eliminator matches. Dubai will be staging the Qualifier 1 and Final contests of IPL 2021.

BCCI announces schedule for remainder of VIVO IPL 2021 in UAE.



The 14th season, will resume on 19th September in Dubai with the final taking place on 15th October.



More details here - https://t.co/ljH4ZrfAAC #VIVOIPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) July 25, 2021

Fans will witness seven doubleheaders in the UAE. The Indian leg of the tournament in March already had five doubleheader encounters. All evening matches will begin at 3:30 PM(IST), while night matches start at 7:30 PM(IST) in the upcoming tournament. Like last year, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah will host matches.

At this point, a total of 31 matches remain in the IPL 2021. BCCI is planning to conduct them in 27 days at three venues in UAE. Of the 31 games, Dubai will host 13 matches, the most at a single venue. Sharjah has received an opportunity to stage 10 contests, while Abu Dhabi will host the remaining 8 matches at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Fans were visibly glad and received this news gleefully. The elated Indian cricket fanatics started to share their opinions and predictions for the second phase of the IPL. The majority of them predicted MI to bag a third successive title, while CSK and RCB fans intercepted them by backing their franchises to lift the trophy this year.

Twitterati reacts to the IPL schedule for UAE-leg

#IPL2021 exactly starts when my exams are near .

My results :: pic.twitter.com/bU9JS5ZWQC — Gonia Sandhi (@thedeshpande_) July 25, 2021

A genuine question for all the ipl fans



Why can't you enjoy the game of cricket without degrading the other franchise. I am not saying you to support all the teams like your own just respect them.



Enjoy India ka Tyohaar 🥳🥳#IPL2021 — 𝕍ɪʀᴀᴛx𝕁ᴀsᴍɪɴ♡̷ (@ChillaxVroo) July 25, 2021

Two teams which will definitely make it through the playoffs of IPL 2021:@mipaltan and @DelhiCapitals.

Don't know which RCB will hit the ground😜.

Big boundaries might exploit CSK's weaknesses once again and especially if english players withdraw from IPL.#IPL2021 — Raghav Kwatra (@RaghavKwatra4) July 25, 2021

Given we have a head-start of 5 wins already, 3 wins from the next 7 games should make us qualify for the playoffs, hopefully we can get our 4th cup💛💛💛💛💛💛💛#IPL2021 https://t.co/lJSPDWkn1c — Prasanna Balakrishnan (@PrasannaBalakr2) July 25, 2021

DC were in first place on the IPL 2021 points table before tournament was suspended in March

Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals currently occupy the pole position in the points table with 12 points. CSK, RCB, and MI filled up the following slots in the Top 4. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders are squandering at the bottom of the table with 2 and 4 points, respectively.

Rajasthan Royals (5) and Punjab Kings (6) are still fighting for a spot in the top half with six points each in their tally.

Edited by Prasen Moudgal