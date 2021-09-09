IPL 2021: 6 Captains who have always lost against RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) joined the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008 and have been a part of the competition ever since. They faced the Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening match of the tournament but suffered a heavy defeat. RCB failed to make it to the semifinals of the inaugural IPL season.

However, in the last 13 years, the Bangalore-based franchise has qualified for the final three times. They are yet to win a title, but have always entertained the cricket universe with their spectacular performances.

Not every captain has achieved success against RCB

While skippers like Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni have registered ten or more wins against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, there have also been a few captains who have always lost against RCB.

Here, we will look at the five captains who led their IPL teams in a minimum of two matches against RCB and always lost.

#1 Ravichandran Ashwin - 4 matches, 4 defeats

Virat Kohli's RCB defeated Ravichandran Ashwin's Punjab Kings twice each in 2018 and 2019 seasons

Ravichandran Ashwin started his IPL career at Chennai Super Kings and then played for the Rising Pune Supergiants. The Punjab Kings signed him in 2018 and elected him their skipper. Ashwin led the Mohali-based franchise in IPL 2018 and 2019.

While Punjab performed decently under Ashwin's leadership, they always fell short against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB failed to qualify for the playoffs in both the 2018 and 2019 IPL tournaments but defeated Punjab twice in both seasons.

#2 Mahela Jayawardene - 4 matches, 4 defeats

Mahela Jayawardene had a great captaincy record at international level. However, he did not achieve much success as captain in the IPL. The former Sri Lankan batsman captained two franchises - Kochi Tuskers Kerala and Delhi Capitals - against RCB in the IPL.

Many fans will remember that Kochi played their first-ever IPL game against RCB and suffered a defeat. Later in the 2011 IPL season, Kochi lost to RCB when the Bangalore-based franchise donned their green kits for the first time.

Jayawardene joined Delhi in 2012 and became the side's captain in 2013. Delhi lost both of their league games against RCB that year. The Delhi-based franchise came close to winning one of those two, but Bangalore defeated them in a Super Over.

