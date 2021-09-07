IPL 2021: 6 players who have a better strike rate than Hardik Pandya in IPL

Hardik Pandya is currently one of the best all-rounders in the cricket world. He plays the finisher's role in the batting department and regularly produces match-winning knocks for his team. In the bowling section, Pandya chips in with some crucial wickets.

Mumbai Indians are the only team that Hardik Pandya has represented in the IPL. He has been a part of the championship-winning squad four times in his IPL career that includes 87 matches.

What is Hardik Pandya's strike rate in the IPL?

As mentioned ahead, Hardik Pandya has played 87 games in his IPL career, where he has batted in 80 innings and amassed 1,401 runs. Although he could not perform well in the first phase of IPL 2021, Hardik still has a brilliant strike rate of 157.23 in the IPL.

Many fans would know that Pandya holds the record for the best batting strike rate among all Indian players who have scored a minimum of 200 IPL runs.

However, Hardik is not number one on the overall list. Here are six cricketers who have scored runs at a quicker rate than Hardik Pandya in the IPL.

#6 Chris Morris - 157.63

Chris Morris knows how to score runs fast

South African all-rounder Chris Morris has a slightly better strike rate (157.63) than Hardik Pandya (157.23). The right-handed batsman has aggregated 599 runs in 48 innings that he has played for four franchises in the IPL.

Morris is currently a member of the Rajasthan Royals team. In IPL 2021 so far, the South African star has scored 48 runs at a strike rate of 154.83.

#5 Nicholas Pooran - 157.75

Nicholas Pooran has played some big knocks for the Punjab Kings

Caribbean batsman Nicholas Pooran made his IPL debut in 2019, but in just two and a half seasons, he has broken into the top 5 of the best IPL batting strike rate leaderboard. Pooran has scored 549 runs in 26 innings for the Punjab Kings.

The left-handed batsman has four half-centuries to his name. Pooran struggled to get going earlier this year in the IPL as he managed 28 runs at a strike rate of less than 85.

#4 Moeen Ali - 157.97

Moeen Ali has been a game-changer for CSK in IPL 2021 just like Hardik Pandya is a game-changer for MI

Moeen Ali holds the record for the best batting strike rate among English players in the IPL. Ali has a strike rate of 157.97, which is just 0.74 higher than Hardik Pandya's scoring rate.

The left-handed batsman looked in great touch during the first phase of IPL 2021. Playing for the Chennai Super Kings, Moeen scored 206 runs at a strike rate of 157.25.

#3 Sunil Narine - 161.64

Sunil Narine started his IPL career as a specialist bowler but he is now ranked above Hardik Pandya on the best batting strike list

Kolkata Knight Riders star Sunil Narine began his career as a bowler but later transformed into a hard-hitting all-rounder. He now has a better IPL strike rate than Hardik Pandya.

Narine has batted in 70 innings for KKR, scoring 902 runs at a strike rate of 161.64. The left-handed batsman managed only ten runs in the first phase of IPL 2021 at a strike rate of 66.66.

#2 Ben Cutting - 168.79

Another member of KKR's IPL 2021 squad to feature on this list is Ben Cutting. The Aussie all-rounder has played only 17 innings in the IPL, where he has scored 238 runs at a strike rate of 168.79.

Cutting has smashed 15 fours and 19 sixes in his IPL career. He did not get a single game in the first phase of IPL 2021.

#1 Andre Russell - 179.29

Andre Russell is the only player with a strike rate of more than 170 in the IPL (minimum 200 runs). Interestingly, the top three names on this list are currently part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad.

Russell has scored 1,680 runs in 68 innings at an incredible strike rate of 179.29. He has hit 117 fours and 142 maximums so far in his career. The Caribbean star will be keen to touch the 150 sixes milestone in the second phase of IPL 2021.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee