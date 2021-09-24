IPL 2021: “CSK have the momentum, RCB need to strike back” - Salman Butt previews Dhoni vs Kohli clash

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt reckons Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will have the upper hand in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday in Sharjah.

CSK will head into the match, having defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) by 20 runs in their previous game. RCB, on the other hand, were handed a nine-wicket hammering by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Previewing the MS Dhoni versus Virat Kohli encounter, Butt opined that RCB will have to lift their game significantly against CSK.

The former Pakistan batter said on his YouTube channel:

“It’s a big match today - Dhoni taking on Kohli. On paper, both CSK and RCB are heavyweights but Chennai are far more consistent. On the other hand, RCB, despite Kohli, AB de Villiers, Maxwell and other top stars, sometimes have a shocking dip in their performances. It is really surprising.”

The former Pakistan cricketer added that while RCB and CSK are both strong on paper, Kohli’s men looked disoriented against KKR. Butt explained:

“CSK have the momentum and experience as well. Also, they are a more balanced outfit overall. On paper, RCB are just as good but they need to lift themselves for the betterment of the tournament and their own. They were really good in the first leg. However, in the match against KKR, they lost uninterested and unready. There was no fight or killer instinct visible from RCB. They will need to strike back.”

RCB were rolled over for 92 against KKR, who then chased down the target in 10 overs, losing only one wicket.

“RCB’s Wanindu Hasaranga will be very effective on surfaces where the ball grips” - Salman Butt

Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was brought in by RCB as a replacement player ahead of the second half of IPL 2021. The RCB have high hopes from him in the second half. Speaking about the Lankan spinner, Butt said, while responding to a fan query:

“RCB’s Wanindu Hasaranga will be very effective on surfaces where the ball grips. He has played only one match so far on a pitch where the ball was coming on to the bat. When he gets a surface on which the ball will grip, be it the IPL or the World Cup, he will be very effective.”

CSK are presently in second position in the points table with 12 points while RCB are third with 10 points. Both sides have played eight games each.

Edited by Samya Majumdar