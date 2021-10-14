IPL 2021: Match 60 The Final, CSK vs KKR: Preview, probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

After 59 exciting games, another excellent edition of the IPL is drawing to a close. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final of Vivo IPL 2021 on Friday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

While CSK entered the final directly by edging out Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 1, KKR beat RCB in the Eliminator before scampering home against DC in a thrilling Qualifier 2.

The Chennai Super Kings have had a solid IPL season, much to the relief of fans, after a disappointing 2020 campaign. While their bowling attack has been effective, as usual, it's their batting that has shone this season. Their attacking approach with the bat is in direct contrast to their inefficiency last season.

They have used their batting depth to the best effect, with their batters given the license to go full throttle from ball one. Their opening partnership has been very successful in the IPL this season.

While Faf Du Plessis has been consistent throughout IPL 2021, young Ruturaj Gaikwad has been their match-winner. Overcoming a tough start to the season, the youngster has put up a batting masterclass in the UAE. He's the leading contender to win the Orange Cap, with only 23 runs required to surpass KL Rahul's tally.

Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur are the other players who've had solid IPL campaigns for CSK. Having finished in the top two, CSK will now want to close out the season by winning their fourth IPL title.

Meanwhile, KKR produced one of the most memorable comebacks in the history of the IPL by qualifying for the Final. After a poor first half of the season, where not much went their way, they faced an uphill task to make the playoffs.

However, they won five out of their seven games in the UAE to reach the top four on NRR before beating RCB and DC convincingly. Barring a nervy finish to Qualifier 2, KKR have dominated most of their matches in the UAE.

While Venkatesh Iyer has been the face of KKR's resurgence, their middle-overs bowling has been key to their success. Venkatesh Iyer and Rahul Tripathi's attacking batting has helped them dominate the attacks of most teams. Meanwhile, Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson and Sunil Narine have been extremely consistent with the ball.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL The young @KKRiders opener @ivenkyiyer2512 has set the stage on fire 🔥 since his #VIVOIPL debut this season. 👍 👍As we get ready for the #Final , let's revisit his first IPL half-century 🎥 🔽 The young @KKRiders opener @ivenkyiyer2512 has set the stage on fire 🔥 since his #VIVOIPL debut this season. 👍 👍As we get ready for the #Final, let's revisit his first IPL half-century 🎥 🔽

Having almost completed the perfect turnaround, KKR will now look to go one step further by winning third IPL title. While CSK won both meetings between the two teams this season, it's not going to be easy this time around. Expect a fitting finale to what has been another exhilarating edition of the IPL.

IPL 2021: CSK vs KKR Match Details

Date: October 15, 2021 (Friday).

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Weather Forecast

Clear skies and warm weather should greet the fans and players for this enthralling clash in Dubai. The average temperature should be around 33 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The last few games in Dubai have been low-scoring affairs, with Qualifier 1 being an exception. The wicket was good for batting in that game, and it should remain the case for the IPL 2021 final too.

In contrast to the predominantly low-scoring contests we've been served in the UAE, a high-scoring game could be in store. A score of around 175-180 could make for a thrilling contest.

Predicted XIs

Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni ended the game off for CSK against DC in Qualifier 1. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Robin Uthappa reveled in the No.3 spot for CSK in Qualifier 1, and that should confirm his place in the side over Suresh Raina. CSK aren't a team to make changes on a whim, and they should go into the final unchanged.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf Du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C/WK), DJ Bravo, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, and Deepak Chahar.

Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR have produced an amazing comeback in the second half of IPL 2021. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

KKR also have a settled team combination, but they could make a few changes for the IPL 2021 final. Andre Russell could return to the playing XI in place of Shakib Al Hasan, pending the latter's availability. Otherwise, they may also field the same team for this game.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Shakib Al Hasan/Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, and Shivam Mavi.

IPL 2021: CSK vs KKR Match Prediction

Predicting the result of an IPL final is risky, considering the number of upsets we've witnessed in the history of the league. Any team that makes it to the final has immense quality in their ranks. That is the case this year too, and there isn't much to separate CSK and KKR.

History and experience count for very little compared to form and winning momentum, so we should see an even and level contest. However, a well-rested CSK team with an icy MS Dhoni at the helm will fancy their chances of lifting their fourth IPL title. Considering their higher league position than KKR, one shouldn't be surprised if they do so.

Prediction: CSK to win.

IPL 2021: CSK vs KKR - TV and Live-streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

