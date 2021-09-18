IPL 2021, CSK vs MI: Dubai International Cricket Stadium pitch history and T20 records

IPL 2021's UAE leg will begin tomorrow with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The venue hosted quite a few matches during the previous IPL season.

MI and CSK played two games in the UAE last year, with Abu Dhabi and Sharjah playing the hosts to the two matches. MI won the fixture at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, while CSK emerged victorious in Abu Dhabi. It will be interesting to see which team wins the 'El Clasico of IPL' at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The last IPL match that happened in Dubai was the IPL 2020 Final, where Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by five wickets, chasing a 157-run target. With Dubai International Cricket Stadium set to host another IPL game, here are some interesting numbers you need to know from previous matches played here.

Stadium name: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

City: Dubai

T20 matches played: 93

Matches won by teams batting first: 38

Matches won by teams batting second: 54

Matches Tied: 1

Highest team score: 219/2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, 2020

Lowest team score: 59 - Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, 2017

Average 1st innings score: 155

Which MI and CSK players have performed well in IPL matches at Dubai International Cricket Stadium?

Ishan Kishan scored a fifty against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Also Read

Ishan Kishan scored a match-winning 30-ball 55* against the Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2020 played in Dubai. The left-handed batsman smashed four fours and three sixes in his knock.

Ruturaj Gaikwad aggregated 72 runs off 53 deliveries against the Kolkata Knight Riders at this venue in the league stage of IPL 2020. The CSK star hit six fours and two maximums in his match-winning inning.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee