IPL 2021: Match 50 - DC vs CSK: Preview, probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The Delhi Capitals (DC) take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 50th match of Vivo IPL 2021 on Monday, October 4, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

DC comes into this game off the back of a clinical win over the Mumbai Indians (MI). CSK, meanwhile, come off a defeat at the hands of the Rajasthan Royals (RR), losing by seven wickets with 15 balls to spare, despite a magnificent hundred from Ruturaj Gaikwad.

DC restricted the dangerous MI batting lineup to 129/8, with some excellent bowling from Avesh Khan and Axar Patel. Despite losing early wickets, Shreyas Iyer anchored the chase to perfection to take DC home with five balls to spare.

Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer and Ravichandran Ashwin also contributed much-needed runs.

CSK, meanwhile, recovered from a slow start to finish with 189/4 in their 20 overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad was the star batter for CSK, scoring a 60-ball 101. However, CSK were without Deepak Chahar and DJ Bravo, and their absence was felt as RR launched into their bowling.

Sam Curran and Josh Hazlewood conceded 50+ runs as Shivam Dube, Evin Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal plundered the CSK bowlers. They conceded 190 runs in 17.3 overs in a devastating second innings performance.

However, it's no more than a blip in CSK's impressive season so far, and they'll look to focus more on the positives, and that includes Ruturaj's batting.

The two sides met in their respective opening fixtures this season, where DC breezed to a win. Both sides have qualified for the playoffs and look set to finish in the top two, albeit with some challenges from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RC.

They will look to secure a top-two finish so that they can rest some key players ahead of the playoffs.

IPL 2021: DC vs CSK Match Details

Date: October 4, 2021 (Monday).

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Weather Forecast

It should be a cloudy and warm evening in Dubai, with an average temperature of around 34 degrees celsius. We could see some dew setting in later on in the match.

Pitch Report

Despite some variations, wickets in Dubai have played out well. This match should be a batter-friendly game with something in it for the quicker bowlers. A score of around 170 could create an exciting game.

Predicted XIs

Delhi Capitals

Axar Patel was brilliant against MI. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Marcus Stoinis is set to be unavailable for this game as well, and that leaves DC with not many changes to make.

While they could rest some of their core players, they'll look to carry on their winning momentum and seal their place in the top two before doing so.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (C/WK), Steve Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, and Avesh Khan.

Chennai Super Kings

Ruturaj Gaikwad won the 'Player of the Match' award despite CSk's defeat. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Given the number of changes they made against RR, it would be interesting to see if CSK reverses any of them for this match. While they're still poised to qualify in the top two, MS Dhoni might opt to confirm that by fielding a full-strength playing XI.

Deepak Chahar and DJ Bravo could replace KM Asif and Sam Curran, respectively. CSK has always backed players struggling to find form, and they should do the same with Raina.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf Du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C/WK), DJ Bravo/Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood/Lungi Ngidi, Shardul Thakur, and Deepak Chahar/KM Asif.

IPL 2021: DC vs CSK Match Prediction

The manner of their defeat against RR shouldn't be easy to bounce back from, even for CSK. While they should do better with a full-strength side, they should find it hard to get past an in-form Delhi side.

DC is one of two teams that CSK has lost to this season, and they could do so again.

Prediction: DC to win.

IPL 2021: DC vs CSK - TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

