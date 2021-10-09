IPL 2021: Match 57 - Qualifier 1- DC vs CSK: Preview, probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

After 56 matches of enthralling action, we've got to the playoff stage of the Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Qualifier 1 on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The winner of this game will go straight to the final, with the loser taking on whoever triumphs in The Eliminator between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

DC finished first, with ten wins from 14 games. But CSK suffered a slump in form towards the end of the group stage, losing their last three matches to finish with nine wins.

DC lost their last group-stage encounter to RCB, conceding a last-ball six to lose the match by seven wickets. While they were in a commanding position after registering 164/5, their fielding let them down. They dropped three catches of Glenn Maxwell, and he made them pay. Srikar Bharat also inflicted significant damage with an unbeaten 52-ball 78.

However, there were positives for DC to take from this match. Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw put up a solid opening stand after quite a while. If Marcus Stoinis is fit to return to the playing XI, DC should return to full strength.

CSK, meanwhile, passed up the opportunity to go first by losing their last three matches. Their defeat to PBKS was especially devastating, with KL Rahul's blitzkrieg helping PBKS chase down CSK's total in only 13 overs.

While CSK shouldn't sweat over these results much, they could play on the back of their minds. Moeen Ali and MS Dhoni's lack of returns with the bat have been hurting them.

They've struggled to up the ante when their opening partnership has been broken early. That's something they need to be mindful of against an excellent DC bowling attack. Nevertheless, with their brilliant record in the playoffs and a penchant for bouncing back, CSK will back themselves to reach the final

DC won both the meetings between the two sides this season, including one five days ago at the same venue. But it's anybody's guess about who'll win on Sunday.

IPL 2021: DC vs CSK Match Details

Date: October 10, 2021 (Sunday).

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Weather Forecast

We should have clear skies and warm weather in Dubai on Sunday evening, with an average temperature of around 34 degrees Celsius. Dew could set in, and make batting easier in the second innings.

Pitch Report

Despite starting as the best batting wicket, the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has slowed down in the last few games. Seamers should find support off the pitch, although it's the cutters and slower deliveries that tend to work better. We could get a 155-160 game that goes down to the wire.

Predicted XIs

Delhi Capitals

Marcus Stoinis(right) could be fit for this clash. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

DC haven't made too many changes to their playing XI in the UAE leg, with Marcus Stoinis' injury their only concern. He adds a lot of balance to their team, and DC have felt his absence. He should return to the team if he's fit. Otherwise, DC should stick with their strong first-choice playing XI.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (C/WK), Ripal Patel/Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, and Avesh Khan.

Chennai Super Kings

Moeen Ali will look to replicate his form from the first leg. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Apart from a couple of games where they rested key players, CSK haven't made many changes to their playing XI. They should stick with their well-balanced first-choice XI, with Suresh Raina's fitness the only point of contention. He should replace Robin Uthappa in CSK's middle order. Moeen Ali will look to come good in this match after a tough run in the UAE so far.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf Du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina/Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C/WK), DJ Bravo, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, and Deepak Chahar.

IPL 2021: DC vs CSK Match Prediction

With both teams looking to shake off defeats in their previous encounters, this game is a tough one to predict. The only weakness one can point in DC's playing XI is their slightly lopsided team balance, but Stoinis' return could help restore that.

CSK, meanwhile, have struggled to defend totals successfully, something that has been their strong point in the past. At the moment, DC seem better than CSK, and that could give them the edge over MS Dhoni's side.

Prediction: DC to win.

IPL 2021: DC vs CSK - TV and Live-streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Edited by Bhargav