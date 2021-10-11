IPL 2021: "Eoin Morgan too good a player to continue failing for so long" - Aakash Chopra 

Aakash Chopra feels that tonight's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) versus Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Eliminator encounter could be the game where Eoin Morgan returns to his best form in IPL 2021.

The former opener called the KKR captain the "weakest link" in the side but also praised him as "too good a player" to have managed just 124 runs from 14 matches this season. In a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra remarked:

"Russell could be available. He's a big player and in Sharjah he's a game changer. If he returns, then who will go out? The weakest link is the captain, but will you drop Shakib? There's no other option... Morgan's bat should do the talking... he will score runs eventually because he's too good a player to continue failing for such a long time, maybe this is the game."

Fortunately for KKR, Morgan's poor returns with the bat didn't come in the way of the two-time champions' path to the qualifiers. This was ensured by a show of gumption from the Indian contingent of the team - Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill, and Varun Chakravarthy among others.

It remains to be seen whether this aspiring but inexperienced bunch can now win three consecutive games to get their hands on the coveted IPL trophy.

"You won't see a better turnaround this season" - Aakash Chopra lauds KKR

Aakash Chopra further called KKR's turnaround from winning two of the first seven games in India to five of the next seven in the UAE a "stellar" feat that doesn't happen often.

Aakash Chopra said:

"In the first half they didn't do anything. It felt like they weren't just getting anything right. They won, what, two matches? And the turnaround after that, whether it's Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi towards the end or Lockie Ferguson in between, it's been a stellar turnaround. You won't see a better turnaround this season."

Proceedings at Sharjah will commence at 7:30 PM IST.

Both teams have been among the most entertaining of the season but only one of them will go ahead and play against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the second Qualifier. Also adding to the excitement is the fact that this could be the final game for both Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan at the helm of their respective teams.

Edited by Samya Majumdar