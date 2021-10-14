IPL 2021: "I'm extremely happy to have won the game" - Venkatesh Iyer reacts after another match-winning performance

Venkatesh Iyer played another stellar of a knock as the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat the Delhi Capitals (DC) by three wickets to progress through to the IPL 2021 final.

Iyer, who broke into the playing XI in the second phase of the tournament, made some notable contributions and has been instrumental in guiding KKR to the finals. On Wednesday, Venkatesh Iyer staged a 96-run stand with Shubman Gill to set the run chase in Sharjah.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Iyer thanked the management for allowing him to play his natural game. Venkatesh Iyer said:

"Doing what has been asked of me, I'm extremely happy to have won the game. There's no difference between the domestic game to IPL. I have come here and played the way I wanted to play. I'm happy that the management allowed me the freedom to play the way I do."

The all-rounder from Madhya Pradesh played his shots well to score his third half-century of the second leg before the Kolkata Knight Riders experienced a sudden collapse. With six required off two balls, Rahul Tripathi finally hit a maximum to take the Knight Riders to the final.

"My entire focus was on tonight's game" - Venkatesh Iyer on being asked to stay back with the Indian team

With the T20 World Cup 2021 scheduled to start in a couple of days, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked Venkatesh Iyer to stay back in the UAE as a net bowler.

The 26-year-old stated that his entire concentration was on today's must-win game against the Capitals. Venkatesh Iyer said:

"I heard the news (about being asked to stay back in the Indian bio-bubble for the T20 World Cup) this morning, but my entire focus was on tonight's game."

Incidentally, a couple of players have been asked by the BCCI to stay back in the UAE and join Team India's bubble in Dubai. They will be expected to assist Virat Kohli & Co in their preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The Men in Blues begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24.

