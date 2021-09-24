IPL 2021: "It's been a long time since we've played like this" - Eoin Morgan on KKR's thumping win over MI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Eoin Morgan believes their convincing seven-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) will give his side much-needed confidence for the remainder of IPL 2021.

The Knight Riders have been in sensational form ever since the season's resumption, first thrashing Royal Challengers Bangalore and then dismantling Mumbai Indians. KKR have played a refreshing, attacking brand of cricket and have managed to chase down totals with ease.

Speaking after the win against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai, Eoin Morgan said his team were finally playing a style of cricket that head coach Brendon McCullum envisioned.

"It's been a long time since we've played like this. Baz has taken over for almost two seasons, so the way we are playing is now getting into his style. To hold such a strong Mumbai team, and chase it down in the manner we did gives us confidence."

Chasing 156, Venkatesh Iyer and Rahul Tripathi set the platform for victory after losing Shubman Gill early. The duo added 88 runs for the second wicket, with Iyer scoring 53 and Tripathi remaining unbeaten on 74. KKR sailed past the target with 29 balls to spare.

With the win, KKR moved into fourth spot with eight points from nine matches.

"Just the second game but he played with confidence" - Eoin Morgan on Venkatesh Iyer

Venkatesh Iyer has been the star of the show for KKR in the second phase of IPL 2021. The southpaw backed up his memorable debut against Bangalore with a half-century against Mumbai to put his side firmly in contention for a playoff spot.

Eoin Morgan showered praise on the youngster from Madhya Pradesh, saying he has the full backing of head coach Brendon McCullum.

"We were trying to fit Iyer into the XI with a lot of talented guys, and it's fantastic with the manner he has scored runs. We never put a number on him, on how many games he will get. In the practice games he has gone out to play this way. Baz backs him to the hilt. Just a second game for him but played with full confidence," Eoin Morgan said.

The England skipper also spoke highly of spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine who conceded just 42 runs from their eight overs.

"Sunil and Varun are formidable bowlers. Sunil has been integral in winning KKR championships in the past. Varun is a fresh guy," Eoin Morgan added.

Next up for KKR is a clash with three-time champions Chennai Super Kings on Sunday in Abu Dhabi.

Edited by Arvind Sriram