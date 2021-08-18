IPL 2021: List of England players likely to feature in the UAE leg

After the initial uncertainty over the availability of England cricketers for the second half of IPL 2021 in the UAE, it was recently confirmed that the players will feature in the T20 league.

IPL 2021 will restart in the UAE from September 19. With the white-ball series between England and Bangladesh, which was scheduled to start in the same month, postponed, England players can now head to the UAE. Apparently, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is looking to reschedule the series against England for early next year.

According to media reports, England players are likely to fly to the UAE along with India players from the UK in the same chartered plane and have a bubble-to-bubble transfer.

India and England are currently engaged in a five-match Test series, which will end on September 14. England are also scheduled to tour Pakistan for a 2-match T20I series on October 14 and 15. However, like New Zealand, England too are likely to send a team to Pakistan minus the IPL recruits.

IPL 2021: England players who could be seen in the second half

While Rajasthan Royals will be without the services of Jofra Archer, who continues his battle with elbow injury, another RR player, Ben Stokes, too, might not turn up considering he has gone on a mental health break. Here’s a look at England players who are likely to feature in the second half of IPL 2021:

#1 Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals)

England wicketkeeper-batsman was having a disappointing IPL 2021 season until he cracked a scintillating 124 off 64 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The knock, featuring 11 fours and eight sixe,s gave RR something to cheer about in what was an otherwise poor campaign in the first half of IPL 2021.

With doubts over Stokes’ availability, RR will want Buttler in the team at any cost in the UAE. He may not be in great form at present but as we saw in the match against SRH, Buttler can turn things around anytime.

#2 Jonny Bairstow (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Even as Sunrisers Hyderabad struggled in the India leg of IPL 2021, swashbuckling England opener Jonny Bairstow had a decent run. He notched up 248 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 141.71 with two fifties. He scored 55 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a losing cause and an unbeaten 63 in the nine-wicket thrashing of Punjab Kings (PBKS).

With David Warner and Manish Pandey struggling for runs and a weak middle and lower-order, SRH will be bolstered by Bairstow’s presence.

#3 Eoin Morgan (Kolkata Knight Riders)

England’s limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan had a tough time leading KKR in the first half of IPL 2021. The franchise lost five of the seven matches they featured in and did not look in great rhythm, but for a couple of matches.

On the personal front as well, Morgan struggled, managing only 92 runs in seven games. Morgan will be keen to set things right in the UAE.

#4 Moeen Ali (Chennai Super Kings)

Moeen Ali has proved to be a fantastic edition to Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021. He came in at No. 3 and played quick cameos almost every time. He also chipped in with his off spin rather impressively.

In six matches for CSK in the first half of IPL 2021, Moeen smashed 206 runs at a strike rate of 157.25 With the ball, he picked up five scalps, including 3/7 against RR.

