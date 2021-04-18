IPL 2021, Match 12, CSK vs RR: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The Chennai Super Kings take on the Rajasthan Royals in match twelve of Vivo IPL 2021 on Monday, 19th April, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both teams come into this game on the back of a win after losing their respective first games.

CSK trounced the Punjab Kings quite comfortably, with Deepak Chahar's 4-for, and some terrific fielding from Ravindra Jadeja reducing KL Rahul's side to 26/5 by the seventh over. They kept a tight leash over the PBKS batsmen, with Jadeja and Moeen Ali running through their overs in no time. With Shah Rukh Khan the only contributor, PBKS could manage just 106/8 in their 20 overs.

CSK then got past a slow start, with Moeen Ali and Faf Du Plessis getting some boundaries. While they lost a flurry of wickets towards the end, Sam Curran finished things off for CSK with 26 balls to spare, boosting their NRR tremendously.

RR also beat DC thanks to a terrific bowling performance. Their three left-arm pacers troubled the DC batsmen, with Unadkat finishing with excellent figures of 3/15 in his four overs. They survived a Rishabh Pant onslaught to restrict the Capitals to 147/8.

RR lost their main men early in the chase, but the in-form David Miller stitched together some vital partnerships. After he was dismissed in the 16th over, DC was in the driver's seat, but in a brilliant act of redemption, Chris Morris struck four sixes in the last two overs to secure a dramatic win for the Royals.

They did superbly well in the absence of Ben Stokes, who has returned to England after sustaining a finger injury. It'll be interesting to see who they'll sign as his replacement.

The Royals comfortably beat CSK in their clashes in IPL 2020 but considering their current form, this game could go down to the wire. Expect a cracking encounter on Monday night at the Wankhede.

IPL 2021: CSK vs RR Match Details

Date: 19th April 2021 (Monday).

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Weather Forecast

It should be another sunny day in Mumbai, with an average temperature of around 31 degrees celsius. There is a very minimal chance of rain interrupting the match.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Wankhede has something in it for the seamers. While it remains a decent batting wicket, the bowlers will be in the contest as well and a score of around 180-190 could make for an intriguing match.

Predicted XIs

Chennai Super Kings

Deepak Chahar was simply brilliant with the ball. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

While Ngidi is available for selection, CSK is unlikely to make any changes to their lineup after a clinical win. Head coach Stephen Fleming has backed Ruturaj Gaikwad to come good, and that should keep Robin Uthappa out of the playing XI for at least a couple of matches.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf Du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, DJ Bravo, Shardul Thakur, and Deepak Chahar.

Rajasthan Royals

Unadkat picked up some key wickets for the Royals. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

The Royals should go into this game unchanged, although they could open with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Buttler to maintain a left-right combination. The introduction of Jaydev Unadkat in place of Shreyas Gopal worked wonders for them. He'll look to sustain this momentum.

Rajasthan Royals: Manan Vohra/ Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C/WK), Liam Livingstone/ David Miller, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya.

IPL 2021: CSK vs RR Match Prediction

While CSK looks the stronger side on paper, the RR bowlers appear to be more confident ahead of this game. While the rest of their performances have been good, they need to improve on their starts with the bat, and a slow start could cost them a win in this game.

Prediction: Rajasthan Royals to win.

