IPL 2021 Match 24, MI vs RR: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The Mumbai Indians (MI) square off with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 24 of IPL 2021 on Thursday, 29th April, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. It will be the first match of a doubleheader, with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) clashing with each other in Ahmedabad in the second game.

The two teams are on the same number of points, with two wins from five games, though MI have a superior Net Run Rate. RR come off a morale-boosting win over KKR, while MI were trounced by the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

RR have been hit the hardest by injuries and the COVID-19 situation, with four of their eight overseas players unavailable for selection. In a desperate move, they've requested other franchises for player loans in the trade window. Defying all that, RR stunned KKR in their last game at the Wankhede with a spirited performance to give themselves a fighting chance in this tournament.

RR's Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, and Mustafizur Rahman all bowled some tight lengths right from the start. After restricting KKR to 133/9, RR chased it down comfortably, with skipper Sanju Samson playing a mature knock and finishing the game with David Miller.

MI, meanwhile, struggled to find their form on a sluggish Chennai track, where they played their first five games. They must prepare for more of the same in Delhi, which is likely to offer them a surface similar to Chepauk. MI's famed middle order is yet to come to the party, with Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan especially having a poor campaign with the bat.

However, they know how to bounce back and win games, and that's what they'll look to do against RR. That said, the Royals have a surprisingly good record against the Mumbai Indians, and they'll look to continue their run of resurgent performances.

IPL 2021: MI vs RR Match Details

Date: 29th April 2021 (Thursday)

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Weather Forecast

It should be a scorching hot afternoon in Delhi with an average temperature of 41 degrees celsius. The players must take care to stay hydrated, and this game will test their stamina levels.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Arun Jaitley Stadium should be tacky and on the slower side, with the spinners likely to get some assistance. The cutters and slower deliveries should work well on this surface, and it won't be easy to score runs in the middle and death overs.

Predicted XIs

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma has made a good start to IPL 2021. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

MI don't like to make too many changes to their lineup. They should stick with the same team that took the field against PBKS. Piyush Chawla is someone they could consider bringing in, however.

Mumbai Indians: Quinton De Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Piyush Chawla/ Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson batted responsibly to take his side over the line. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

The Royals put in an impressive shift against KKR, and they'll be eager to carry that momentum into this match. They could play Shreyas Gopal on this slow track, though they are likely to stick with the same team.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C/WK), David Miller, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat/ Shreyas Gopal, Mustafizur Rahman, and Chetan Sakariya.

IPL 2021: MI vs RR Match Prediction

As spirited as RR have been with their depleted squad, they don't match up to the might of this Mumbai side. Fresh off a six-day break with some new strategies and ploys, Rohit Sharma and Co. will be eager to secure a win in this game.

Prediction: Mumbai Indians to win.

IPL 2021: MI vs RR TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP.