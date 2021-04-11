IPL 2021, Match 4, RR vs PBKS: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The Rajasthan Royals will take on the Punjab Kings in the 4th match of Vivo IPL 2021 on Monday, April 12, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Neither of these teams made it to the playoffs last season, with RR finishing eighth and the newly branded PBKS (then KXIP) finishing sixth.

Both these teams were pretty busy during the IPL 2021 Auction, with RR signing Chris Morris for a record fee of INR 16.25 crore after a prolonged bidding war with PBKS.

The Punjab Kings bolstered their pace attack by signing Aussie quicks Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith for a combined total of INR 22 crore.

Despite their signings at the auction, many critics have rated both these teams pretty low, and it'll be interesting to see if they can punch above their weight and make it to the playoffs.

The Royals let go of skipper Steve Smith and appointed Sanju Samson as the captain of the side. The Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman has been a mainstay of the side for quite some time now, and it'll be interesting to see how he leads this team.

They've been dealt an early blow, with star pacer Jofra Archer likely to miss at least half of the season. Prized signing Morris should spearhead their pace attack, though they have promising backup options in Mustafizur Rahman and AJ Tye.

Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler will be crucial to their success this season. It'll be interesting to see which of the two opens the batting.

The Punjab Kings will hope that skipper KL Rahul and their new signings can guide them to a playoff berth.

Their top-order looks incredibly strong, with the addition of No.1 ranked T20I batsman Dawid Malan bolstering a side that already has the likes of Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran and Mayank Agarwal.

Advertisement

However, Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith have no experience of playing in sub-continent conditions, and it'll be interesting to see if they're able to adapt well. That, combined with a lack of experienced spin bowling options, does leave PBKS short on the bowling front.

Both these sides produced some exciting encounters last season, although it was the Royals who emerged victorious. They have a lot to prove ahead of this season and will look to get their campaign off to a winning note on Monday.

IPL 2021: RR vs PBKS Match Details

Date: April 12, 2021 (Monday).

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Weather Forecast

It should be hot in Mumbai on Matchday, with an expected temperature of around 33 degrees Celsius. Expect the dew to play a role in the second innings.

Pitch Report

The wicket at Wankhede looks a treat for the batsmen. There should be some turn on offer, but it's the pacers that should be more effective. Anything above 180 runs should be a competitive total.

Predicted XIs

Rajasthan Royals

Can Rahul Tewatia recreate his magic from IPL 2020? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

It should be a toss-up between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Manan Vohra for one of the opener's slots along with either Buttler or Stokes. Skipper Sanju Samson should slot in at No.3 for the side.

Advertisement

Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag should form the team's middle-order with Chris Morris. Andrew Tye should partner Morris in the pace bowling attack in the absence of Mustafizur Rahman and Archer.

Shreyas Gopal is likely to be their primary spinner for this match, with one of Kartik Tyagi and Chetan Sakariya likely to take the third pacer's slot.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal/ Manan Vohra, Jos Buttler (WK), Sanju Samson (C), Ben Stokes, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Andrew Tye, Chetan Sakariya/ Kartik Tyagi.

Punjab Kings

Can Jhye Richardson solve PBKS's problems with the ball?

The Punjab Kings have an overseas dilemma in the first game itself, with the side having to choose between Dawid Malan and Chris Gayle for the No.3 spot. KL Rahul and Mayank should continue at the top, with Nicholas Pooran slotting in at No.4.

They could opt to play Moises Henriques to give them extra solidity with the bat and some overs with the ball. New recruit Shahrukh Khan should slot in at number 6.

Jhye Richardson and Mohammed Shami should lead their pace attack, with Arshdeep Singh likely to play as their third fast bowler. Ravi Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin should continue their spin bowling combination this season as well.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (C/WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle/ Dawid Malan, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, and Arshdeep Singh.

Advertisement

IPL 2021: RR vs PBKS Match Prediction

While both teams look strong with the bat, Punjab's bowling attack looks slightly stronger than RR's, which lacks any threat without Jofra Archer. Expect KL Rahul's men to register a win in a tight encounter.

Prediction: Punjab Kings to win.

IPL 2021: RR vs PBKS TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP.