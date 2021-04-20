IPL 2021, MI vs DC memes: Top 10 funny memes from today's IPL match

The Delhi Capitals snapped their 4-match losing streak against the Mumbai Indians by defeating them in today's IPL 2021 match.

Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Despite Quinton de Kock's early dismissal, the Mumbai Indians reached 67/1 in 6.5 overs. However, after Avesh Khan got the better of Suryakumar Yadav, Amit Mishra ran through the Mumbai Indians batting lineup.

Mishra recorded the best figures by a Delhi Capitals bowler against the Mumbai Indians to reduce them to 123/7 in 17.3 overs. The leg-spinner sent Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan back to the dressing room. Jayant Yadav's 23-run knock ensured MI finished with 137/9 on the board.

Chasing 138, the Delhi Capitals lost Prithvi Shaw in the second over. Shikhar Dhawan continued his fine form in IPL 2021 and aggregated 45 runs off 42 deliveries to take DC close to the target.

The Mumbai Indians fought back by taking some wickets in the second half of DC's innings. The equation came down to 15 off 12 deliveries. Jasprit Bumrah bowled the penultimate over for the two-time defending champions, but unfortunately, he delivered two no-balls in that over to turn the game in DC's favor again.

Kieron Pollard came in to defend five runs off the last over. Shimron Hetmyer almost sealed the deal for Delhi with a boundary on the first ball. To make the night worse for MI fans, Pollard delivered a no-ball to end the match.

Best memes from the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals

With this victory, the Delhi Capitals have moved to the second position on the IPL 2021 points table.

There were many interesting moments during this IPL 2021 fixture, and the social media users shared some hilarious memes related to the MI vs. DC contest. Here are the top 10 funny memes from today's game.

